Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Cozy Up During Morning Walk

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas can't seem to get enough of each other.

After a couple weeks of traveling together, the actor and the Knives Out star were photographed cozying up and holding one another while taking a morning stroll in Pacific Palisades, California, this week. The actress walked her adorable Maltese pup, Elvis, as she held onto her new beau.

De Armas was stylish in a beige knitted cardigan and white pants and tennis shoes, while Affleck rocked a black t-shirt, grey jeans and black shoes. The actor sipped on his iced coffee as they enjoyed their time together.

The outing comes days after the two were spotted on a coffee run in Los Angeles. Prior to returning to L.A., Affleck and de Armas first sparked romance rumors when they were seen on vacation together in Cuba and Costa Rica.

The actors co-star in the upcoming film Deep Water, an erotic thriller that follows a well-to-do husband (Affleck) who, after giving his wife permission to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce, becomes the prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.

"It's pretty exciting. I don't think I've ever done anything like it," de Armas told ET about working with Affleck. "It's a genre that I have never played, and Adrian Lyne is the master of that genre. I love Ben and everything's going well, but it's too soon to even know what it's going to be like."

Meanwhile, Affleck recently slid into the comments of a photo she posted of herself that he took on their beach stroll.

"Photo credit pls," Affleck wrote under her Instagram post.

While promoting his new movie, The Way Back, Affleck revealed to ET what he's looking for in his next relationship.

Watch the video below to hear what he said.

