Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spent the holidays soaking up the sun and kissing before the stroke of midnight while on a tropical vacation in the Caribbean.

Photos obtained by ET show the Air director, 51, and the singer-turned-actress, 54, driving around St. Bart's on Dec. 29 in a white Moke electric vehicle while wearing tropical attire, including a floral blouse and white shades for J. Lo. For his part, Affleck sported a lightweight white top while behind the wheel of the car.

In another photo, the Hustlers actress was spotted checking out jewelry at a Bulgari store with her husband by her side, trying on a necklace and earrings during the shopping trip. At one point, Affleck held up Lopez's locks as she tried on a high-end accessory. Affleck was also seen checking out a gold bracelet during their visit but it's unclear if any purchases were made.

Apart from ringing in the new year, the couple -- who were initially engaged in the early 2000s prior to their respective marriages -- also celebrated nearly a year and a half of wedded bliss while on vacation.

Affleck and Lopez ended their initial relationship in 2004 and were the subject of seemingly endless tabloid headlines, which Lopez recently said she and her hubby still have "PTSD" about.

While talking with Variety about her upcoming album and companion film, This Is Me… Now, the singer said she had a difficult time chronicling her life in the documentary after years of scrutiny from the public and the tabloids.

"As artists, we have to follow our heart, and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it," Lopez said.

Despite their concerns and the residual feelings from being the subject of online and media vitriol, the newlyweds decided to go forward with filming as they had changed and grown in the two-decades since their first relationship.

"We’re older now. We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are," she continued.

Lopez and Affleck recently graced the red carpet together on Dec. 5 in Hollywood, where Lopez was honored at Elle’s Women in Hollywood celebration.

Scheduled for release on Feb. 16, This Is Me… Now commemorates the 20th anniversary of her 2002 album, This Is Me...Then. The companion short film, directed by Dave Meyers, will be simultaneously released by Amazon MGM Studios.

