Ben Affleck and Michael B. Jordan had an insightful conversation about representation and diversity in Hollywood. It's a responsibility that weighs heavy on Jordan and a topic Affleck's never personally endured -- except when he's been around his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck and Jordan sat down for Variety's "Directors on Directors" series and broached a myriad of topics, including what it means to be an industry trailblazer. The conversation came up as Affleck was discussing his latest directorial project, the Golden Globe-nominated biopic Air. Affleck recalled meeting with NBA legend Michael Jordan and telling him, "if you're not down with it, this isn't happening. F**k it. I don't need to do the movie."

Affleck then recalled how his friends, "many of whom are African Americans" let him know that Air wouldn't just be about a basketball player, but about an icon who gave a whole generation of young Black kids the freedom to reach and soar to greater heights.

"I took that responsibility very seriously. But I think that's an extra weight to carry," Affleck continued. "What you talked about: 'I saw Ryan [Coogler] do it [in Fruitvale Station]. Somebody who looks like me' -- there is not nearly enough Black directors. You're going to do something very few people have done and become that symbol for someone else who's going to say, 'I saw Michael Jordan direct a movie.' What does that add to you, to carry that weight?"

Jordan responded by saying that's the reality of how it is, adding that when fans approach him there's an added element not attached to his fame.

"People aren't really approaching me like, 'Oh, you're famous.' It's like, 'Oh, this role meant something to me. This project meant something to me,'" Jordan said. "Once you know that that's a responsibility you have, you do approach your work with that extra added layer to it: 'All right, how can I help influence the next generation? How can I be an example for them? How can I walk and live it every day?'"

Affleck found Jordan's response to be "beautiful" before sharing his own experience.

"I find this job incredibly difficult, and I never once have to think about, 'Who else am I bringing with me?'" Affleck said. "I see it with my wife. People see me, they go, 'I like that movie. You're an actor.' But when they approach her, it's like, 'You mean something. I haven't seen somebody like me, or from where I'm from, doing what you do.' That's not a part of my experience. It's beautiful the way you convey it."

Jordan, who made his directorial debut with Creed III, also recalled the start of his friendship with Affleck.

"Fruitvale Station had premiered at Sundance, and I remember you and Matt [Damon] were basically like, 'Mike, your life is getting ready to change,'" Jordan recalled. "From there, it was just like a big brother/little brother kind of relationship. That meant a lot, man."

Affleck responded, "It was so clear to me: This guy's just going up, up, up, up, up, up, up, up. And be ready, because there's a lot of things that come along that are difficult that nobody tells you. It's a very lonely experience sometimes, and I was like, 'Hey, man, if you want to talk to somebody who would give you honest feedback ... I may not be right, [but] I always tell you the truth.' People don’t realize, to go from a life where you feel like you're just part of the crowd to being in front of the crowd."

