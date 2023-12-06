Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going strong as they continue to strengthen the foundation of their relationship.

A source tells ET, "Jen and Ben always make sure to set aside time for each other every day. Whether they are physically together or they are traveling and in different places for work, their commitment to one another and carving out time as a couple are major pillars in making things work."

The source adds that the couple loves to experience new things together and do their best to support one another's endeavors. "[They love to...] spend quality time as a family and keep things as low-key as possible when they can," the source says.

The couple, who celebrated their first anniversary as a married couple earlier this year, have seamlessly united their blended family since they rekindled their romance in February 2021.

Affleck shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Lopez shares 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Jennifer and Ben shared PDA inside of the star-studded event

"Ben and Jen's kids get along super well, and everything has been easy and seamless on that front, which has been really nice for them," the source tells ET. "Ben and Jen Garner are also in a good place. They have a mutual understanding that their children come first and are committed to that."

Lopez and Affleck are doing so well that they've committed to working together on a film project tied to the singer's forthcoming album, This Is Me... Now.

On the red carpet at the 2023 Elle Women in Hollywood, Lopez told ET that the new record came from being inspired by her love story with Affleck, and her romantic journey through her life.

"This project was something I didn't really plan," Lopez said of the new, deeply personal album coming soon. "When the music was done I just thought to myself, 'There's more of a story to be told here. There's been a bigger journey than just a love story here.' And so it became a much bigger, fuller project, with an incredible message. And I realized I had to really get personal to tell it."

Affleck -- who came out to support Lopez at the event, and shared some sweet PDA with her on the red carpet -- helped co-write This Is Me...Now: The Film, which chronicles the creation of the album and Lopez's real-life story of love and finding happiness.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"We collaborate very well together, and nobody knows my story more than he does," the singer said of her husband. "So we were able to kind of sit down and really dig into it, in a way that I don't think any other writer could've done with me."

Lopez admitted that she hasn't been this excited or "on edge about a project in many, many years," but felt safe and supported by her husband while they worked on it together.

"The scary thing is putting it out," Lopez added. "That's the scary part."

Lopez' new album, This Is Me... Now, and the accompanying Prime Video documentary, drop Feb. 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, Garner is quite happy in her own relationship with her longtime boyfriend, John Miller. The couple, who were first romantically linked in 2018, have remained mostly private about their romance.

Juliano/X17online.com

Miller was previously married to musician Caroline Campbell and filed for divorce in 2011. The exes share two kids.

"Jen Garner and John are doing great, and he is very supportive of everything Jen does," the source shares about the couple's relationship. "He lifts her up and she is happy with him."

In August, a source told ET that Garner and Miller were "doing great" in their romance and that Affleck was supportive of the relationship.

"Ben is very supportive of Jennifer dating and just wants her to be happy. It's important for Ben to have a solid relationship with John," the source said at the time. "Ben is so laid back and gets along with everyone, and John is one of those people too."

"John's a cool guy, down to earth, and likes Ben too," the source added. "They don't hang out much on their own, text, or anything like that, but they have no issues when they are together. Ben has moved on and is very happy with Jen. He wants the same for Jennifer and nothing but the best for her."

