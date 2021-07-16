Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't moving in together just yet, but they were spotted doing some house hunting in Los Angeles this week. According to TMZ, the couple toured a mansion worth approximately $65 million in the upscale Holmby Hills neighborhood Thursday. They were escorted to the home by a high-end realtor who brought them to check out a few mansions in the area. Lopez and Affleck followed behind in their own car, where they shared a kiss before heading inside the home.

The expansive 31,000 square-foot home is complete with 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Which means there's plenty of room for them and their own children. Lopez, is a mom to 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while 48-year-old Affleck shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Though TMZ reported that Affleck was just accompanying Lopez on her own house hunt, a source told ET earlier this month that their "friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together."

"They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard and has certainly done the same with Ben again this time around," the source said. "Ben is a guy's guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other."

Lopez and Affleck, who fans originally dubbed Bennifer, were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004. The 51-year-old triple-threat star reconnected with Affleck earlier this year, after she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez called it quits. Lopez and Affleck have since been spotted out on dates together, and even spent the Fourth of July holiday side-by-side.

"When Ben reached out to J.Lo, she was really excited at the possibility of them rekindling their relationship. J.Lo has always had a love for Ben," the source added. "Back in the day, Ben broke up with J.Lo because he was overwhelmed by the constant media attention and fame that the relationship brought, but now they are in an amazing place and have really learned what works for them as a couple."

The source additionally noted that Lopez and Affleck's relationship "is not a big deal to either sets of kids," adding that the little ones "aren't super sensitive to the situation."

RELATED CONTENT

J. Lo on Her Current Happiness: 'Things Happen That You Don't Expect'

Bennifer's Pals Wouldn't Be Surprised If They Move In Together: Source

Jennifer Garner Can Tell Ben Affleck Is 'Happy' With Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Says She's ‘Never Been Better' After Alex Rodriguez Split This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery