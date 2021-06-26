It was date night for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The new couple appeared to be in good spirits as they stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills on Friday night. Lopez and Affleck were photographed in the back seat of a car as they attempted to hide from paparazzi. In the snaps, J.Lo is smiling wide as she sits next to her beau and lovingly looks at him.

Romance rumors between Bennifer first sparked in April, shortly after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called it quits. Since then, Affleck and Lopez -- who were engaged from 2002 to 2004 -- have been inseparable.

The two have not spoken publicly about their rekindled romance or shared anything about one another on social media.

On Saturday after her romantic date, it was all business for J.Lo, who teased what appears to be a new Spanish single. "Ahora le toca ella … tomarse la botella … y salirse a divertir … and it goes like this ✨#CambiaElPaso," she captioned the teaser, which translates to, "Now it's her turn, she takes the bottle and goes out to have fun."

As for Affleck and Lopez's relationship, a source told ET earlier this month that it's progressing faster than even they expected and "picked up where they left off after all these years."

"Although they planned to take things slow, their connection has made it hard," the source said. "Jennifer and Ben are very into one another and in a short time are very serious."

As for making their relationship work amid their professional obligations and spending time with their kids, the source noted, "Jennifer is spending her time in Los Angeles and so are her kids. Ben and her kids have spent time together and everything has been great."

Affleck did spend time with Lopez and ex Marc Anthony's 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, at the celebration of her sister, Lynda Lopez's, birthday, weeks ago. At the dinner, the actor and entertainer were spotted kissing in Malibu.

