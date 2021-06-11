Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are doing things differently this time around.

It's been 17 years since the couple -- dubbed Bennifer back in the day -- ended their engagement after a whirlwind romance. Now, the two have rekindled their love after years of personal highs and lows. So how are they doing things differently?

A source tells ET, "J.Lo and Ben have always had a natural attraction towards one another, from the very first day that they met. Though they have been through their own breakup before, they also always knew that when they separated, their personal lives were bound to intertwine again in the future due to their careers."

"Since they have reconnected, what's made their relationship work is not putting pressure on it and just living in the moment and enjoying each other's company," the source continues. "They just want to be genuinely happy together in life."

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in November 2002, postponed their wedding in September 2003, and eventually called it quits in January 2004. Shortly after, the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer got married to Marc Anthony in June 2004 and welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008. She and Anthony split in 2014.

The Justice League star married Jennifer Garner in June 2005, had three children -- Violet, Seraphina and Samuel -- before separating in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Affleck and Lopez reconnected after she and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement and called it quits after four years of dating in mid-April.

"They have both conquered new life experiences, have had other relationships, and have grown tremendously since they initially got together years ago," the source tells ET. "They have both recognized that and it's been really healthy for them."

Since news broke of Affleck and Lopez's rekindled romance in April, the two have not been shy about their love. They have been spending time together in Los Angeles, Miami and also took a trip to Montana.

Affleck was also recently seenalongside Lopez's mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, at the Wynn resort and casino in Las Vegas Wednesday, where the actor was reportedly filming and directing a new project. On Thursday, the Hustlers star was also spotted wearing what appeared to be his shirt.

As for the couple's exes, another source told ET earlier this week that Anthony "just wants Jen to be happy and fulfilled. His main concern is the well-being of J.Lo and their kids. As long as Ben keeps her and their kids happy, he has Marc's stamp of approval."

A separate source added, "Jen Garner is accepting of Ben and there is no animosity. As long as Ben stays on track and keeps the situation healthy, especially regarding the kids, then Jen is happy."

