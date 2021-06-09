Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck don't seem to be going anywhere as the two give their love another chance. So what do their exes think about their rekindled romance?

A source tells ET, "J.Lo and Ben are both really focused on the health and well-being of their families, especially J.Lo, given her recent breakup with Alex Rodriguez. J.Lo and Ben are taking things day by day. They both make each other laugh a lot and smile and they are really focused on trying to bring the best out of each other."

The source adds that Lopez's kids "just want their mom to be happy. They are in full support of whatever that may entail. Her kids always had a great time with A-Rod and he was very inclusive, supportive, and sensitive to their needs."

The source notes that the singer "will always have a space in her heart for A-Rod, but at this point, she has moved on."

Lopez and Affleck -- who fans famously referred to as "Bennifer" when they originally dated -- recently rekindled their romance after calling off their engagement in 2004. This came shortly after Lopez and Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement and called it quits after four years of dating.

When it comes to Lopez's ex-husband and father of her twins, Marc Anthony, the source tells ET, " Marc just wants Jen to be happy and fulfilled. His main concern is the well-being of J.Lo and their kids. As long as Ben keeps her and their kids happy, he has Marc's stamp of approval." Lopez and Anthony were married from 2004 to 2014.

As for Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner, a second source says," Jen Garner is accepting of Ben and there is no animosity. As long as Ben stays on track and keeps the situation healthy, especially regarding the kids, then Jen is happy."

Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 and separated in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. They share three children together; Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

A source told ET last month, if Rodriguez had it his way, he would still be in a relationship with Lopez. "It was definitely her call to end it," the source said. "He would have loved for it to keep going." After news of J.Lo and Affleck together, a separate source had told ET that the former New York Yankee was "shocked" by the news.

"Alex understands that Jennifer is single, but felt shocked by [her and Affleck's] quick meetup," the source said. "At the end of the day, Alex wants Jennifer to be happy, but the way everything has unfolded doesn't sit well with him."

On Wednesday, Lopez posted a couple of photos of herself with the caption, "There’s only one…♥️

Good things coming…" She has yet to publicly touch on her relationship with Affleck.

In the meantime, Bennifer 2.0 is "hopeful about their relationship" this time around. See more on their latest outings in the video below.

