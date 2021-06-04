Jennifer Lopez Spends Time With Her Twins Max and Emme Amid Ben Affleck Reunion
Jennifer Lopez is getting some quality time with her two kiddos, Max and Emme!
The 51-year-old performer posted a series of sweet pics with her 13-year-old twins, including a selfie with Max and a pic of herself and Emme grinning while looking at the phone.
She captioned it with coconut and heart emojis. Lopez often refers to her two kids with ex-husband, Marc Anthony as her "coconuts."
The twins celebrated their 13th birthdays back in February, and Lopez gushed about her children in a sweet post at the time, calling them, "two perfect lil’ coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love."
In addition to spending time with her kids, Lopez has also recently reconnected with her ex, Ben Affleck. The pair, who fans famously referred to as "Bennifer," previously ended their engagement in 2004. Since Lopez's split from ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, this spring, she and Affleck have been spotted spending a lot of time together, traveling to Montana and Miami last month and going on a PDA-packed dinner outing earlier this week.
"[Jennifer] has been telling her friends nice things about Ben and they're having a lot of fun together," a source recently told ET. "They feel very comfortable with each other, but are also completely smitten, and it still feels like having a new crush after all these years."
