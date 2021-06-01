Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be taking things to the next level!

A source tells ET that the two had dinner with two others at Wolfgang Puck's Merois on the rooftop of the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood, California, Monday night. "They looked very happy throughout the evening and Ben had his arm around J.Lo for most of the night," the source adds. "They arrived together and left together."

In the PDA-packed photos obtained by Page Six, Lopez can be seen cuddling close to Affleck, at one point wrapping their arms around each other as they made their way into their romantic dinner date.

The outing comes a week after a second source told ET that Lopez was "so happy" to have Affleck in Miami with her, and ecstatic that they've reconnected. The pair, who fans famously referred to as "Bennifer" when they originally dated, recently rekindled their romance after calling off their engagement in 2004.

"[Jennifer] has been telling her friends nice things about Ben and they're having a lot of fun together," the source said. "They feel very comfortable with each other, but are also completely smitten, and it still feels like having a new crush after all these years. As of now, their plans are to stay in Miami through Memorial Day weekend."

The two traveled to Miami after Affleck was spotted visiting J.Lo's Los Angeles home on multiple occasions earlier this month. The pair also took a trip to Montana, with an additional source telling ET, "They are having fun together."

"Jen is loving the attention she has been getting from Ben," the source said at the time. "Jen and Ben didn't get along at the end of their relationship years ago. But once their hurt feelings subsided, they were friendly for many years. Now that they've fully reconnected, they are having fun together and care about each other a great deal."

