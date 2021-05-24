Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Kissed on Miami Gym Outing, Source Says

Looks like Bennifer is officially back on. Weeks after news broke that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had reunited, the pair are now engaging in PDA.

A source tells ET that the pair "shared a kiss in between sets" while working out together in Miami on Monday. Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, walked into Anatomy Fitness separately, but according to ET's source, they "were not trying to hide their relationship" once inside.

"They went to do their workouts with separate trainers, but were not trying to hide their relationship by any means. They stayed close to each other while working out and were hugging, being playful together, and shared a kiss in between sets," the source says. "It was clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together."

According to the source, Affleck and Lopez "looked like two people who are super comfortable and familiar with each other, who are also in the honeymoon phase and in love."

"They were having a good time," the source adds. "Jennifer works out every day and it's part of her routine and it seemed like Ben really wanted to be there too with her."

The twosome recently reunited after calling off their engagement in 2004. Affleck was spotted visiting Lopez's Los Angeles home on multiple occasions, and the two took a trip to Montana over Mother's Day weekend. Then, they were photographed in Miami together over the weekend -- with Lopez beaming from ear to ear.

Another source previously told ET that Affleck started to pursue Lopez in February, making it clear he wanted more than a friendship.

"Jen and Ben didn't get along at the end of their relationship years ago," the source said. "But once their hurt feelings subsided, they were friendly for many years. Now that they've fully reconnected, they are having fun together and care about each other a great deal."

