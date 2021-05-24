Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Kissed on Miami Gym Outing, Source Says
Jennifer Lopez Grins During Miami Reunion With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘Care About Each Other a Great De…
Matt Damon Reacts to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Dating Rumors
Ben Affleck Initiated Reunion With Jennifer Lopez and They’re ‘E…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Staying 'As Low Key As Possible' …
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are 'Just Friends' as the Two Spe…
How Alex Rodriguez Feels About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Da…
Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Rum…
Ben Affleck Goes Viral on TikTok After Influencer Posts Video He…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Romantic Reunion, Porsha Willia…
Selena Gomez 'Geeked Out' Over VAX LIVE's Star-Studded Line-up I…
Alex Rodriguez Says He’s Left His ‘Dad Bod’ in 2020 While Showin…
Big Winners From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Alex Rodriguez…
‘VAX LIVE’: All the Celebs You Can Expect to See During the Fund…
George Clooney Talks Working With Friend Ben Affleck for ‘The Te…
Josh Duhamel Says Jennifer Lopez Was a 'Dream' to Work With on '…
J.Lo and Ben Affleck ‘Having Fun,’ How Nipsey Hussle Helped Issa…
Ellen DeGeneres Talks Toxic Workplace Claims, What A-Rod Thinks …
Ben and Erin Napier Team Up With Sheryl Crow for ‘Home Town Take…
Daniel Kaluuya Shocks His Mom With Sex Joke During Oscars Accept…
Looks like Bennifer is officially back on. Weeks after news broke that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had reunited, the pair are now engaging in PDA.
A source tells ET that the pair "shared a kiss in between sets" while working out together in Miami on Monday. Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, walked into Anatomy Fitness separately, but according to ET's source, they "were not trying to hide their relationship" once inside.
"They went to do their workouts with separate trainers, but were not trying to hide their relationship by any means. They stayed close to each other while working out and were hugging, being playful together, and shared a kiss in between sets," the source says. "It was clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together."
According to the source, Affleck and Lopez "looked like two people who are super comfortable and familiar with each other, who are also in the honeymoon phase and in love."
"They were having a good time," the source adds. "Jennifer works out every day and it's part of her routine and it seemed like Ben really wanted to be there too with her."
The twosome recently reunited after calling off their engagement in 2004. Affleck was spotted visiting Lopez's Los Angeles home on multiple occasions, and the two took a trip to Montana over Mother's Day weekend. Then, they were photographed in Miami together over the weekend -- with Lopez beaming from ear to ear.
Another source previously told ET that Affleck started to pursue Lopez in February, making it clear he wanted more than a friendship.
"Jen and Ben didn't get along at the end of their relationship years ago," the source said. "But once their hurt feelings subsided, they were friendly for many years. Now that they've fully reconnected, they are having fun together and care about each other a great deal."
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ben Affleck Appears to Wear Watch Jennifer Lopez Gave Him While Dating
A-Rod Posts About 'New Beginning' as Bennifer Reunites in Miami
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Care About Each Other a Great Deal'