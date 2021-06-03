See Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's PDA on Dinner Date: Pic!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck certainly look comfortable together. The couple cuddled up on their way to dinner earlier this week.

A photo of the pair's PDA-filled outing shows Lopez resting her head on Affleck's chest, with their arms wrapped around each other.

A source told ET on Tuesday that the pair had dinner with two others at Wolfgang Puck's Merois on the rooftop of the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood, California, Monday night.

"They looked very happy throughout the evening and Ben had his arm around J.Lo for most of the night," the source shared. "They arrived together and left together."

Following their outing, a source told ET, "Ben left Miami to spend more time with his kids and then J.Lo came to LA. They're very happy and are having a blast spending time together."

RACHPOOT/ROGER/GEVA / BACKGRID

Lopez and Affleck have been spotted together a handful of times since news broke of their reunion. The two, who fans famously referred to as "Bennifer" when they originally dated, recently rekindled their romance after calling off their engagement in 2004.

Affleck was spotted visiting J.Lo's Los Angeles home on multiple occasions last month, and the pair also took a trip to Montana before reuniting in Miami.

"[Jennifer] has been telling her friends nice things about Ben and they're having a lot of fun together," a source recently told ET. "They feel very comfortable with each other, but are also completely smitten, and it still feels like having a new crush after all these years."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cuddle Up During Night Out in West Hollywood (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

A-Rod Posts About 'New Beginning' as Bennifer Reunites in Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Go on PDA-Filled Dinner Date

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Completely Smitten' With Each Other

Related Gallery