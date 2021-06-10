Ben Affleck Hangs Out in Las Vegas With Jennifer Lopez’s Mom
Ben Affleck is enjoying some family time with Jennifer Lopez's mom. According to Page Six, Affleck was spotted alongside Guadalupe Rodríguez at the Wynn resort and casino in Las Vegas Wednesday, where the 48-year-old actor is reportedly filming and directing a new project.
The pair were surrounded by a camera crew and security guards, with the 75-year-old enthusiastically talking to Affleck and the crew in-between takes.
It's unclear if Rodríguez, who has been described by Lopez herself as a "big gambler," is involved in the project. Lopez herself was not seen on the set.
This isn't the first time Affleck and Rodríguez have reconnected since he and the "In The Morning" singer rekindled their romance after calling off their engagement in 2004. The pair caught up during Lopez's VAX LIVE Concert in May, shortly after ET learned that the pair had been spending time together following Lopez's split from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez.
A source told ET earlier this month that Affleck and Lopez are hopeful about their relationship this time around.
"J.Lo and Ben are very much a couple and have been telling friends that they're together," the source said. "When they first reconnected, they had to see if the spark was still there because it had been a while. It was, so now they are both fully in it."
According to ET's source, the pair has "talked about the past and why things didn't work out." "They are both hopeful about their relationship this time around and putting the effort in," the source explained. "They have both matured and are on the same page and it has been easy."
For more on "Bennifer," watch the video below.
