Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are sporting new looks for their upcoming roles! The longtime pals were spotted on the set of The Last Duel, in Sarlat, France, earlier this week and they were both getting into their medieval characters.

On the set, Affleck had bright blond locks and was wearing a red cape that had fur trim. Meanwhile, Damon was sporting a chin beard and a dark cape as he rode a horse on the set.

Affleck and Damon co-wrote the script for the film alongside Nicole Holofcener, and will star in the movie with Adam Driver, who was also spotted on set. The movie, which is being directed by Ridley Scott, is set in 14th-century France and will tell the real-life story of knights Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, who partook in the last officially sanctioned duel to the death after the former accused the latter of raping his wife.

When ET spoke with Affleck about the film, he said he was "very excited" and "a little nervous" to get to work on the project.

"I have never done medieval! It's 1386, so it is like armor and swords and stuff like that," he explained. "But it was a real pleasure working with Matt and Nicole Holofcener, who wrote the script with us. [Matt and I] kept saying, 'Why have we not done this more often?'"

"We just got lucky that our schedules kind of intersected so that we had some free time to share," he added. "We got Ridley Scott directing it. And Jodie Comer's in the movie, so that's very exciting, and Adam [Driver]."

Last November, Damon told ET about the writing process for the flick, explaining, "It's this really interesting story of perspective, so Ben and I wrote the male perspectives and Nicole wrote the female perspective. I'm looking forward to making it next year."

The Last Duel is slated to open in select theaters on Christmas Day, before expanding in 2021.

