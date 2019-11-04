The hotly-anticipated collaboration between Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener on The Last Duelcould be moving forward any day now.

Damon walked the red carpet for the premiere of his new biographical drama Ford v Ferrari at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, and he stopped to chat with ET's Matt Cohen about where things stand for The Last Duel, and his experiences working with Affleck for the first time since Good Will Hunting.

"Well, we're getting a green light imminently, I hope," Damon said.

The celebrated star -- who shares an Oscar with Affleck for penning the screenplay for Good Will Hunting -- said it was "really exciting" to write with his longtime friend, as well as their other collaborative partner, screenwriter Nicole Holofcener -- who herself was nominated for an Oscar earlier this year for penning Can You Ever Forgive Me?

For Damon, getting to work with both Affleck and Holofcener allowed them to approach the film from different angles and tell the story with authentic voices.

"It's just this really interesting story of perspective, and so Ben and I wrote the male perspectives and Nicole wrote the female perspective and I think it could be really interesting," Damon shared. "So I'm looking forward to making it next year."

Apart from writing the screenplay with Holofcener, Damon and Affleck are set to star in the picture again, with Ridley Scott attached to direct.

The movie is based on Eric Jager’s book, The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat, which centers on the last officially recognized judicial duel in France in 1386. It was between Norman knight Jean de Carrouges and squire Jacques Le Gris.

Meanwhile, Damon is sparking Oscar buzz yet again this year with his role in Ford v Ferrari. In the biopic, set in 1966, Damon stars as legendary automotive designer Carroll Shelby, who is hired by Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) to design a car that can defeat Ferrari at the famous sports car endurance race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Shelby teams up with iconic race car driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) to put their innovative design to the test.

As part of the high-octane drama, Damon and Bale both got to spend some time behind the wheel of some classic sports cars, and the actor admitted, "It was a lot of fun."

"They were really twitchy and fun to drive," Damon said. "They never let us do anything that's super dangerous [but] we also had some of the best drivers in the world driving for us… it was a really cool group of people."

Ford v Ferrari speeds into theaters Nov. 15.

