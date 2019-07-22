The onscreen reunion you’ve been waiting for is happening!



Matt Damon and his longtime pal Ben Affleck are once again working together, ET has learned. The pair are collaborating on The Last Duel, a tale of revenge centering on duelers in 14th century France.



The project, which will be directed by Ridley Scott, is the first film the pair have taken on, in a starring capacity, since Dogma in 1999. Damon and Affleck, who won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for their Good Will Hunting in 1997, have nearly completed the script, alongside Nicole Holofcener.



The movie is based on Eric Jager’s book, The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat, centers on the last officially recognized judicial duel in France in 1386. It was between Norman knight Jean de Carrouges and squire Jacques Le Gris. The former accused the latter of raping his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges, prompting the duel.



The film is a joint production with Scott’s Scott Free Productions and the pair’s own production company, Pearl Street Films.



The pair appear to have been hard at work on the project, as recently as this weekend. On Sunday, Damon was spotted leaving Affleck’s home in L.A. with a copy of Jager’s book in his hand.

