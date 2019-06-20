Ben Affleck is putting his health first.

A source tells ET that the 46-year-old actor is living a healthier lifestyle these days, which includes regularly exercising and spending time with his three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner -- 13-year-old Violet, 10-year-old Seraphina and 7-year-old Samuel. The source notes that 47-year-old Garner continues to be supportive of Affleck as he stays on "the right path."

"Ben has finally taken that step toward a healthier lifestyle and his family couldn't be happier," the source says. "He's on the right path and doing incredibly well with the full support of Jen and his entire family. Jen, of course, helped to motivate Ben by being a constant reminder that he must be the best he can for his children."

"He's been taking this time to exercise daily, and eat well and spend time with his children," the source continues. "He is making sure he's doing what is best for not only himself but also his family. His motivation to change came from taking the time to look at what he has and what he could lose."

Meanwhile, the source says that Garner is continuing to date businessman John Miller, whom she's been linked to since last October.

"Jen and John are still very much dating and are together more and more," the source says. "Ben sees how happy Jen is with John."

Affleck and Garner officially divorced last October, though they had been separated since 2015. The two remained close even after their split, and Garner has been supportive of the actor throughout his struggles, including driving him to his third stint in rehab last August. The source says Affleck is in no hurry to date again, following his split from Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus for the second time in April.

"Ben wants to date but knows he needs to take it slowly," the source notes. "He wants to ensure he is healthy enough to be a supportive partner. Ben is looking to date someone who is supportive of his clean lifestyle. It has been a long road."

In March, Affleck opened up about why he wasn't uncomfortable speaking out about alcoholism during his appearance on the Today show.

"It's a part of my life," he explained. "It's something I deal with. It doesn't have to sort of consume my whole identity and be everything, but it is something that, you know, you have to look at. I feel like I had a problem and I really wanted to address it and I take some pride in that... It's about yourself, your life, your family. [As] people, we encounter these kinds of hurdles and we have to deal with them."

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

