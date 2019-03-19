Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Take a Stroll Together in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, were spotted enjoying a casual walk together in Los Angeles on Tuesday.



Both carrying coffee, the former couple talked while walking along a busy sidewalk. The Justice League star wore gray tennis shoes, blue jeans and a dark blue zip-up jacket for the outing. As for Garner, she dressed for comfort in running shoes and sweats.



In November, the pair’s divorce was finalized after years of separation. In recent months, Garner has struck up a romance with John Miller, the CEO of an investment group in the tech field.

Meanwhile, when Affleck isn’t nearly rubbing shoulders with Chris Pratt’s fiancée, Katherine Schwarzenegger, he’s spending time with Lindsay Shookus, a producer on Saturday Night Live, whom he took to the premiere of his new action film, Triple Frontier. The pair broke up in August, just before he entered rehab, but appear to have patched things up in recent months.



Since 2015, when fans discovered that the 46-year-old actor got a giant phoenix tattoo on his back, the leading man has gotten flak for it. During a recent visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he addressed the criticism and explained how fans found out.



"It's a commitment," the daytime talk show host admitted, then added, "Rising from your a**.”

"We didn't even plan that bit," Affleck joked. "That's what you get when you're a comedian. You can do that kind of thing. Very quick."



"I like it," he added. "It's something I sort of kept private. It wasn't like I was sort of doing photo shoots or whatever. We were two hours north of the city on some island in Hawaii and we didn't know paparazzi was there. So they got a picture of my tattoo and, yeah, the sentiment ran, you know, against."



"I was like, I love my tattoo. I'm very happy with it," he countered his critics. "Luckily I'm the one who has it."

