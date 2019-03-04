Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus appear to be rekindling their romance!

The duo was spotted at the premiere of Affleck's latest flick, Triple Frontier, in New York City on Sunday, just over a week after they were seen on coffee and dinner dates in Los Angeles.

Affleck and Shookus called it quits last August -- just before Affleck, 46, entered rehab for the third time -- but seem to be going strong once more. Though they didn't pose together on the carpet, the pair was photographed entering the venue with Shookus walking just behind Affleck.

Wearing a black dress, heels and a black-and-white plaid coat, the 38-year-old Saturday Night Live producer stunned as she arrived with Affleck, who opted for a three-piece gray suit.

A source recently told ET that Shookus and Affleck "are hanging out again" and have been "for over a month now." Last month, a source told ET that the pair "have been talking" and are "friends" following their breakup.

Prior to Affleck's breakup with Shookus, a source told ET that she was encouraging the 46-year-old actor to seek help for his drinking.

"Lindsay wanted Ben to go to rehab, but had trouble getting him there," that source told ET in August. "He didn't want to be controlled and ended things with Lindsay."

ET caught up with Affleck at the Triple Frontier premiere, and he discussed his son, Samuel's, recent birthday party. At the recent How to Train Your Dragon-themed bash, Jennifer Garner, Affleck's ex-wife and Samuel's mom, dressed up as Astrid, the leading lady in the movie. However, it was a move that did not earn her praise from her embarrassed son.

"I was shocked as anybody when I saw Jen come out as Astrid," he admitted. "But then she said Sam was like, 'OK Mom. We already have an Astrid.'"

Though Affleck "didn't go to quite those extremes" in the costume department, he did "participate in a very heavy Viking-themed How to Train Your Dragon birthday extravaganza," and felt bad that Samuel didn't appreciate his mom's extra effort.

"I felt so bad. She was devastated," Affleck continued with a good-natured laugh. "She had gone to all these lengths to put on the costume."

"We're just not that cool," he added.

