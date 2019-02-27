Ben Affleck is feeling happy and healthy following his 40-day stint in rehab.

It's been four months since the 46-year-old actor left a treatment facility in Malibu, California, for alcohol addiction, and a source tells ET that he is now in a good, healthy place.

"He's doing great. Fighting and/or contending with this disease is tough," the source says. "He spent a lot of focused time finding support that would help set him up for success."

One of his biggest supporters is his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, whom he shares three kids with -- Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Sam, 7.

"He and Jen have a really good relationship," the source says, adding that Affleck's No. 1 priority has always been his children. "He loves spending time with his kids."

Affleck has appeared to be in good spirits when photographed during recent outings, including the photo above, which was snapped on Feb. 25.

And despite receiving two parking tickets while grabbing a drink from Starbucks in Brentwood, California, on Tuesday -- one for an expired parking meter and another for expired tags -- Affleck seemed to laugh it off with the parking enforcement officer.

As ET previously reported, Garner drove Affleck to rehab on Aug. 22, 2018. A source told ET at the time that she was "trying to support him the best she can, but she knows she can only do so much."

"Jen doesn’t want to push him at all," the source continued. "She wants him to do what it takes once and for all to get clean and sober for life."

