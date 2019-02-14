News

Ben Affleck Looks Almost Unrecognizable Without His Beard -- See the Clean-Shaven Look!

By Meredith B. Kile‍
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Do not adjust your screens, this is not a throwback pic!

Ben Affleck shared a photo from his visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, and had fans doing a double take at his newly clean-shaven visage, which has him looking happy, healthy and about 20 years younger.

"Love is in the air!" the 46-year-old Triple Frontier star captioned the silly shot, in which he's wearing a charcoal grey suit with a white shirt and dark tie, and posing with Kimmel's right-hand security man, Guillermo. "Spending Valentine’s Day with my one true love @iamguillermo, and that @jimmykimmel guy. ❤️❤️❤️ #Kimmel."

View this post on Instagram

Love is in the air! Spending Valentine’s Day with my one true love @iamguillermo, and that @jimmykimmel guy. ❤️❤️❤️ #Kimmel

A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleck) on

For reference, here's a clean-shaven Affleck from over 20 years ago, at the Sliding Doors premiere back in 1998:

ben affleck 1998
Trevor Gillespie

It's a new look for a new chapter in the Justice League star's career, after ET confirmed in January that Affleck -- who completed a 40-day stint at a rehab treatment center in Malibu, California, last fall -- will not be returning as Batman for the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed standalone film, titled The Batman. The movie, which is scheduled for release on June 25, 2021, will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne storyline. 

"Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life," the actor tweeted when the news was announced last month. 

See more in the video below.

Ben Affleck Not Returning for 'Batman' Standalone Film

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner Explains How She and Ben Affleck Adapted Their Lives for Their Kids

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus 'Are Talking' Again 6 Months After Split

Ben Affleck Not Returning for 'Batman' Standalone Film

Related Gallery