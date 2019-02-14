Do not adjust your screens, this is not a throwback pic!

Ben Affleck shared a photo from his visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, and had fans doing a double take at his newly clean-shaven visage, which has him looking happy, healthy and about 20 years younger.

"Love is in the air!" the 46-year-old Triple Frontier star captioned the silly shot, in which he's wearing a charcoal grey suit with a white shirt and dark tie, and posing with Kimmel's right-hand security man, Guillermo. "Spending Valentine’s Day with my one true love @iamguillermo, and that @jimmykimmel guy. ❤️❤️❤️ #Kimmel."

For reference, here's a clean-shaven Affleck from over 20 years ago, at the Sliding Doors premiere back in 1998:

Trevor Gillespie

It's a new look for a new chapter in the Justice League star's career, after ET confirmed in January that Affleck -- who completed a 40-day stint at a rehab treatment center in Malibu, California, last fall -- will not be returning as Batman for the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed standalone film, titled The Batman. The movie, which is scheduled for release on June 25, 2021, will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne storyline.

"Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life," the actor tweeted when the news was announced last month.

