Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus appear to be getting close again!

The former couple, who called it quits last August, were spotted having dinner together at Katsuya in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The pair were photographed entering separately, with Affleck looking dapper in dark pants, a light shirt, blue tie and gray jacket. Meanwhile, Shookus kept it casual in jeans, a blue shirt with white details, a bomber jacket and nude booties.

The former couple's dinner out wasn't the first time they were seen together this weekend. That Saturday morning, they were also spotted grabbing drinks at Starbucks.

In between their two meetups, Affleck attended a wedding with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, the DailyMail reports. Sporting the same suit he'd wear later on for his date with Shookus, Affleck arrived at the downtown Los Angeles wedding with Garner and two of their children, Samuel, 6, and Violet, 13.

Affleck and Shookus split more than six months ago, just before Affleck entered rehab for the third time. Earlier this month, a source told ET that the Justice League star and Saturday Night Live producer "have been talking" and are "friends" following their breakup.

"Ben's main priority remains his family and his children," the source added of his ex-wife, Garner, and their three children.

Prior to Affleck's breakup with Shookus, 38, a source told ET that she was encouraging the 46-year-old actor to seek help for his drinking.

"Lindsay wanted Ben to go to rehab, but had trouble getting him there," that source told ET in August. "He didn't want to be controlled and ended things with Lindsay."

While it appears that Affleck and Shookus may be rekindling their romance, Garner is moving on too, with her current beau, John Miller. Back in December, a source told ET that Affleck is supportive of his ex-wife's new relationship.

"Ben regrets so many of his actions in the past," the source said. "He loves his family and knows his priority should have been them all along. The good news is that [he and Garner] work incredibly hard on keeping their family unit working for the children, despite the fact they are no longer married.”

