Jennifer Garner isn't totally on-board with how ex-husband Ben Affleck decorated their son's bedroom.

Affleck, 46, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday and revealed his extreme antidote to his son's lack of enthusiasm over Boston sports teams, one that was not fully backed by Garner. It all started when he was taking his kids -- Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 6 -- to a Red Sox game and began explaining the importance of Boston teams.

"I was telling my son, particularly, like, you know, 'We're really excited because we're from Boston and this is a big deal and the Red Sox,' and I'm giving him the whole history. And he listens to me and then he stops and he goes, 'Dad, you're from Boston. I'm from L.A.,'" Affleck recalled. "I had, like, a full existential crisis. I failed. I'm a bad father. This is a disaster. I don't know what to do."

"There's a certain sort of tragic pain that carries with you as a person from Boston that you expect to imbue to your children that they're going to carry on. Sort of like we suffer through the cold and the misery and we lose big sporting events," he explained, though he conceded that Boston teams have been doing better as of late, with the New England Patriots winning Super Bowl LIII and the Red Sox beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.

"Maybe that's what your son is doing. He's suffering along with the Dodgers and the Lakers and the Rams," Kimmel reasoned of the Los Angeles teams. "Maybe that's his suffering."

Nevertheless, once Affleck heard that his son considered himself to be from Los Angeles he "was going to put an end to that in my house." Affleck contacted Bostonian workers in L.A. and had them come in to do an update to Samuel's bedroom "to help him really understand where he comes from, if not literally, then at least spiritually."

Affleck showed off the photos of the finished product, which features a football slide, a wall dedicated to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, a Patriots emblem and, most shockingly, a chair made to look like Brady's face.

"That's a chair. You sit in that," Affleck bragged. "That is Tom Brady."

"My ex-wife thinks it's creepy," Affleck said of 46-year-old Garner, to whom his divorced was finalized back in November.

Kimmel came out on Garner's side, telling Affleck, "It is creepy."

"I think it's totally appropriate for grown men to make totems and idols out of other grown men and worship them," Affleck reasoned with a laugh.

"You decided to attack him with interior decorating," Kimmel said of Affleck's reaction to Samuel's comment.

"That's what we do with our children," Affleck responded. "We take our neuroses and we put it on them. That's my gift to my son."

Though Garner may not be excited about Samuel's Patriots-themed room, Brady was delighted by the outcome.

"I did send a picture of that to Tom Brady because I thought if anyone would appreciate it," Affleck revealed. "He was very nice. He sent my son a football and a jersey signed and everything."

"It was a mistake with the jersey I have to send it back... It says 'five time Super Bowl winner.' I don't want that," Affleck quipped of the pre-Super Bowl LIII jersey, which brought Brady's total Super Bowl wins to six.

"It's a little euphoric recall," Affleck added of the Patriots' recent success. "You know what happens is you get used to a thing like that. Not to rub it in or anything."

Despite her unease with her ex-husband's seating choices, late last year a source told ET that Garner and Affleck have "been dedicated to making sure their divorce doesn't affect their kids."

“They want to keep the communication healthy so that they can make decisions together in the best interest of their children," the source said. "It's been wonderful for Jen that Ben has been so present and involved. She wants to do this right and everyone is so incredibly proud of her for rising above the past and putting the kids first.”

Watch the video below for more on the former couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ben Affleck Explains His Reason for Retiring as Batman

Jennifer Garner Explains How She and Ben Affleck Adapted Their Lives for Their Kids

Jennifer Garner Has 'Gotten Serious' With John Miller and Sees Ben Affleck Less Frequently, Source Says

Related Gallery