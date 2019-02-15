Ben Affleck Explains His Reason for Retiring as Batman

Ben Affleck has officially turned in his cape.

The 46-year-old actor appeared on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he explained his decision to end his stint as Batman in the DC films.

"I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter, but just couldn’t come up with a version, I couldn’t crack it,” Affleck notes. "So I thought it was time let someone else take a shot at it. They got some really good people so I’m excited.”

The Oscar winner appeared as the Caped Crusader in two films, 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League. In January it was announced that he would not be returning for the Matt Reeves-directed standalone film, titled The Batman, which is scheduled for a June 25, 2021 release. Affleck had previously stepped down from directing the Batman film.

On Kimmel, the host brought out Affleck’s mask and cape, which had a gold number 12 and the name “Batfleck” on the back.

"That’s [Tom] Brady’s number. You can’t be a hero unless you’re wearing number 12,” the longtime New England Patriots fan jokes. "I insisted to Warner Bros. that that be on it the whole time. They actually paid $80 million to digitally remove it from every movie.”

Kimmel then asks Affleck if he has any parting words as his retirement begins.

"I don’t know? I guess, I’m not Batman,” he jokes.

