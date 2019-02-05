Tom Brady is grateful for his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Following the New England Patriots' win against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, the 41-year-old six-time champion sat down with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan to discuss his family, career and future retirement.

When it comes to Bundchen, Brady admitted that she's his "rock."

“I married someone that... I know is my life partner,” he said. “She's just one of the most caring, nurturing people in the world.”

“The way she takes care of our family when I'm working, sacrificing a lot of her dreams,” he added of the couple's two kids, Vivian, 6, and Benjamin, 9. “I can only tell her I love her so much.”

Of the 38-year-old supermodel, Brady said, "she's got my back. I have no doubt about that. And she knows I have hers.”

“Football success is one thing, you know? Being a good dad, being a good husband, being a good friend, that's really important to me, too,” Brady added.

In addition to his wife and kids, Brady's family as a whole is extremely important to the quarterback. In fact, much of his family was in Atlanta, Georgia, over the weekend to witness his historic win.

“Family is so important to me. My parents were there last night. My sisters were there,” he revealed. “It brings you so much joy when everyone's there to celebrate with you.”

“We had dinner all on Friday night before the game,” Brady added. “You know, it's just, that's what life's about... Having these incredible memories with the people you love the most.”

Brady, a self-described "introvert," who revealed that walking into a mall "would just freak me out," has some insecurities about people referring to him as the "G.O.A.T." or "Greatest of All Time."

"I don't even like it," he said. "It makes me cringe."

"I wish you would say, 'You're trash, you're too old, you're too slow, you can't get it done no more,'" Brady continued. "And I'll say, 'Thank you very much, I'll prove you wrong.'"

Despite being in his 40s and having the most Super Bowl wins in history, Brady isn't done yet. "50's too long," Brady admitted of the future of his career. "I think 45's the goal."

"I'm just blessed and I know that I'll be giving back for the rest of my life,” Brady said.

