Ben Affleck casually wandered past Katherine Schwarzenegger after dropping his kids off to school on Monday morning.

The two didn’t appear to recognize each other as they crossed paths in Brentwood, California.

While Affleck, 46, glanced at the camera while walking along the sidewalk in a smart navy jacket, pale blue shirt and jeans, Schwarzenegger was casually dressed in all black and engrossed in a chirpy conversation with a friend.

The 29-year-old brunette, who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, is currently preparing to tie the knot with actor, Chris Pratt.

Meanwhile, Affleck recently debuted his movie, Triple Frontier, co-starring Garret Hedlund and Charlie Hunnam.

During filming of the movie in Hawaii, the hunks enjoyed a beach day, during which they were snapped shirtless and frolicking on the sand.

“They told us that was a private beach!” Hedlund explained while discussing the snaps with ET recently.

