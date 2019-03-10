Katherine Schwarzenegger is sharing how wedding planning is going with fiance Chris Pratt!



The daughter of Hollywood royalty attended the premiere of the new IMAX film Superpower Dogs on Saturday where ET’s Lauren Zima chatted with her about becoming Mrs. Pratt.



“I mean, I feel like we're all really involved in wedding planning,” she shared when asked about how much the Avengers: Infinity War actor is helping with preparations for the big day. “I think that, you know, for me my family is very involved. I'm very involved, [Chris is] very involved so it's a great combination of everything and just a really exciting and fun [time].”



Schwarzenegger, a brand ambassador for Pedigree, remained cagey when discussing farm life including raising lambs with Pratt, which has been documented in some recent Instagram posts.

“I still have a lot to learn when it comes to the lambs,” she admitted, later stating, “I already knew they were adorable but…just like getting to hold them is just an incredible experience and seeing them interact with their moms… dogs are the same way. Just being able to see, you know, [them] come into the world and be in such a happy and great environment is just really special.”



The new film, narrated by Chris Evans, explores the lives of a number of dogs throughout the world who play important roles in everything from disaster relief to avalanche rescue to helping save endangered species. The story also follows “Halo,” a Dutch Shepherd puppy trained to help save lives. At the premiere, Schwarzenegger got to meet the young puppy before the film.

“I'm at an event around dogs, how can you not be glowing around so many dogs doing such great work?” she later asked when told that she's glowing. “So I’m very happy in all areas of my life and I feel really blessed and really lucky.”

Pratt popped the question in January and, ever since, fans have watched on social media as the pair begin to build a life together, including buying a house! Recently, the leading man shared a number of cute photos featuring his soon-to-be bride posing all their rustic new home in hilarious positions. Why? Because they forgot the tape measure!

Superpower Dogs arrives in IMAX theaters on March 15.



