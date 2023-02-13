Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting closer to finding their forever home. A source tells ET that Ben and Jen are indeed in escrow on a home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

A new photo snapped of the pair over the weekend shows Ben and Jen visiting the $34.5 million home, which per Zillow, boasts seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and comes in at a staggering 15,100 square feet. Additionally, the home features a six-car garage and a detached guest house with a living room, dining room, kitchen and separate bedroom.

The home is a new build. Constructed in 2022, in the prestigious Rustic Canyon area of the Palisades, the estate sits on a private, flat one acre behind gates. Per the home buying site, "The estate showcases the highest level of immaculate detail, timeless craftsmanship and design. Immerse yourself in a world of tranquility with the feel of a meadow-like retreat surrounded by towering Sycamore trees."

The multi-million-dollar property also has a private screening room, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a gym and a health spa, as well as a pool, jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen.

Ben and Jen -- who only just listed her family home in Bel Air for $42,500,000 -- kept things casual on their visit, with the Air actor rocking a blue puffer jacket and jeans and J.Lo opting for a long, cozy knit cardigan, and her signature oversized shades.

While the listing price is definitely steep, it seems to be within Ben and Jen's price range, especially after the couple's Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl spot.

After news broke of Ben signing onto a deal with the coffee and donut company, a source told ET the actor-director signed a deal with Dunkin' Donuts worth "over $10 million dollars." In addition to the paycheck, Ben's partnership with the franchise includes a donation to his non-profit, the Eastern Congo Initiative.

As for his wife's cameo in Sunday's Dunkin' Super Bowl spot, the source told ET that her "involvement in the commercial was a total surprise."

"When she showed up to set, Ben told her to go through the drive-thru and film something," the source said. "Dunkin’ loved the interaction and added it to the ad.”

The source added that the 53-year-old star's appearance in the commercial garnered her "just over a $1 million dollar paycheck."

Ben recently filmed the commercial for Dunkin', which was founded in his home state of Massachusetts.

"Ben planned out the whole thing and wanted something like a hidden camera commercial," the source told ET. "As part of his deal with Dunkin’ he will film another commercial down the road."

