Ben Affleck Returns for 'The Accountant 2': Here's What We Know

Ben Affleck is working to bring fans a sequel to The Accountant, nearly 10 years after the original was released.

On Tuesday, ET confirmed that the 51-year-old Gone Girl star will reunite cast members from the first film including Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons and Cynthia Addai-Robinson for a sequel from Amazon MGM and Affleck's Artists Equity.

A sequel to the 2016 film was previously announced back in 2017 and was in the works at Warner Bros. until the project was put on the back burner after David Zaslav took over at WBD in 2022.

In honor of Affleck and Matt Damon's production company acquiring the rights to the sequel, ET has compiled a list of answers to some of the biggest questions regarding the 2016 hit film and the highly anticipated sequel.

Who will star in The Accountant 2 ?

Ben Affleck, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal and Cynthia Addai-Robinson will all return for the sequel. Anna Kendrick, who starred as accountant Dana Cummings in the first film, will not reprise her role. It's currently unclear if other stars including Jean Smart, John Lithgow and Jeffrey Tambor will appear in the sequel.

What is The Accountant about?

The first film follows Christian Wolff (Affleck), a math savant and certified public accountant who uses his unique skillset to act as a CPA for illicit businesses and criminal organizations. As Wolff is tasked with uncorking the books for a robotics company with a massive ledger discrepancy, the Treasury Department’s Crime Enforcement Division, run by Ray King (Simmons), starts to close in on him and his dealings. Addai-Robinson stars as a Treasury agent tasked with discovering Wolff's real identity while Bernthal plays the brother of Affleck's character.

What will The Accountant 2 be about?

According to a logline for the movie, Affleck's character is still up to no good when he is contacted by Addai-Robinson's character to help solve the murder of her former boss, who was killed by unknown assassins.

"With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle," the description reads. "As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive—all intent on putting a stop to their search."

Who will write and direct the sequel?

Gavin O’Connor and Bill Dubuque, the original director and writer, respectively, are both slated to return for the sequel, according to Amazon MGM.

How was the first film received?

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Accountant scored a 52 percent from 287 critics and a 76 percent audience score from more than 25,000 reviews. At the box office, the movie made $86 million domestically and $155 million globally. Following its theatrical release, it became the most rented film of 2017, according to Amazon MGM.

When will The Accountant 2 film and release?

It's currently unclear when exactly the project will be filmed or released, however, The Hollywood Reporter states that the movie is listed on the California Film Commission list of 2024 projects to be awarded tax credits -- specifically stating the movie is receiving $10 million in credits.

Where can I watch The Accountant ?

The movie is currently available to subscribers of Apple TV+ and available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and YouTube for $3.99.

Where can I watch The Accountant 2 once it is released?

The Accountant 2 will be available to stream on Prime Video. It's unknown if the sequel will also receive a theatrical release.

