Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughters proved that no matter how famous your parents are - - Taylor Swift will always leave you starstruck. On Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Tender Bar actor shared that his daughters -- Violet,16, and Seraphina, 12 -- were speechless when meeting the "All Too Well" singer.
“They clam up,” he told Kelly Clarkson as they traded stories about their children meeting their favorite celebrities. “I took my daughters to meet Taylor Swift,” the father-of-three said as he mocked his daughters' stunned faces. “I was like, 'What are you talking about, we came all the way here,'” he told his girls. “It’s Taylor Swift. Say something.”
While making the same face mimicking his daughters, he added: “I’m telling you they’re fans,” he said about the explanation he gave the pop superstar. Clarkson added: “You look like a liar.”
Affleck, who was married to Garner until 2018, also shares 9-year-old son Samuel with the actress. The 49-year-old said that he recently scored some cool points with his kids. In December, the Gone Girl actor admitted that he reached the highest form of success with his children, after he and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez became a meme during their courtside date night.
"I am a big sports guy, I'm not a big meme guy, I don't follow the memes,” he told ET. “My kids like the memes. My kids think the highest form of success in life is to become a meme, so in that sense, they have to be proud of me despite outward appearances."
