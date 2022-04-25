Ben Affleck "may or may not have" asked Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan to "grab ... coffee a few times." That's the claim the luxury real estate agent made in the new season of the hit Netflix show.

During a chat with Chrishell Stause, one of her best friends, the 30-year-old agent and entrepreneur played coy while teasing that the Oscar winner reached out to her on the exclusive dating app, Raya. At the mere mention of the dating app, Stause recalls the Tender Bar star going viral in April 2021 after it was revealed he was looking to meet someone on Raya.

That's when Hernan makes the revelation about Affleck reaching out to her, while adding that his opening line had something to do with their hometown of Boston. Stause, all giggly, then sifts through Hernan's phone reading the messages he sent to her, in which Affleck allegedly asked Hernan out but she declined, albeit gently.

"You could've foiled Bennifer," Stause quipped. "He was on the hunt!"

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For his part, a rep for Affleck tells ET, "Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years."

However, Hernan's rep tells ET that the Selling Sunset star and Ben Affleck matched on Raya in 2019.

"Emma and Ben matched in 2019. They exchanged a few text messages and that's it," a source tells ET. "This news was blown out of proportion, and was a [Selling Sunset] scene shot long ago between two girlfriends. Emma hasn't given any thought to it since."

Affleck, of course, would later get back together with Jennifer Lopez and become engaged. He's since been back on the hunt, but this time it's for a house, not a mate.

As for Hernan, season 5 will reveal sparks are flying between the empanada queen and her property developer/friend, Micah, as they bond over their relentless pursuit for success, family and tequila.

"Me and Micah definitely have something special," she tells ET. "We're definitely still enjoying each other's company."

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Selling Sunset’: Chrishell Stause on Drama With Christine Quinn in Season 4 (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan on the Christine Quinn Bribery Plot

'Selling Sunset' Season 5 Cast Shakeup: Who Left the Oppenheim Group?

‘Selling Sunset’: How Chrishell and Jason's Romance Ends in Season 5

'Selling Sunset' Getting First-Ever Reunion Show for Season 5