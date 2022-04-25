The drama in Selling Sunset season 5 will soon be explained. Netflix confirmed to ET earlier this month that the series will have its first reunion show -- and now more details have emerged, along with a new cast photo.

The reunion show will debut Friday, May 6, and will be hosted by Queer Eye star Tan France. Those participating in the reunion include Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan and new O Group realtor Chelsea Lazkani.

However, as a photo from the reunion revealed, Christine Quinn will be notably missing. A source confirmed to ET that she did not attend the reunion taping after testing positive for COVID-19. According to the source, production offered her the opportunity to attend the reunion virtually, but Christine was not feeling well enough to participate, so she will not be a part of the special in any way. Amanza also contracted COVID-19, but appeared remotely from her home.

Netflix confirmed that the show was taped in Los Angeles on April 24 -- two days after season 5 dropped on April 22.

"The Selling Sunset reunion was super heated and overall emotional," a source told ET. "Christine really wanted to be there and was feeling ready to address everything head on and face the music. She was looking forward to having her moment. Unfortunately, it just boiled down to a matter of her health. She was extremely sick. It was also a very difficult day for Jason and Chrishell. They're both still very raw from their breakup and it wasn't easy reuniting. A lot happened between them and it will be discussed in great detail."

Netflix

Selling Sunset season 5 is currently streaming, and the drama picked up where it left off. One of this season’s biggest plot points is Chrishell and Jason’s romance.

It all begins with the Oppenheim Group's trip to Greece, where the pair’s love is put on display and the photo that declared them Instagram official was taken. "I'm in love," Jason gushes, with Chrishell adding, "For now, I feel like things are going really well."

Chrishell and Jason’s relationship takes a turn with the conversation of kids -- which was the reason for their eventual split.

Meanwhile, the new relationship brings more drama as Christine questions if Chrishell’s new love is the reason she’s missing out on listings, and Christine, who is still on bad terms with Mary and Heather, finds an ally in newcomer Chelsea Lazkani, who vows to “take over” the market with her new bestie.

That friendship may be short-lived as the stakes become higher when Chelsea fights for a permanent desk at the firm. Meanwhile, Christine made it clear where she stands on the new season when she tweeted ahead of its premiere, "30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!"

Selling Sunset season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ben Affleck Reacts to Emma Hernan Saying He Contacted Her on Raya

Chelsea Lazkani on 'Selling Sunset' Bullies and Not Vibing With Davina

'Selling Sunset' Season 5 Cast Shakeup: Who Left the Oppenheim Group?

‘Selling Sunset’: How Chrishell and Jason's Romance Ends in Season 5

Emma Hernan on Christine Quinn Bribery Plot and Her Future With Micah (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery