Ben Stiller and his estranged wife, Christine Taylor, are spending time together as a family.

On Wednesday, 52-year-old Stiller and 47-year-old Taylor were snapped watching day three of the US Open in New York City with their 16-year-old daughter, Ella. Stiller and Taylor split last May after 17 years of marriage, and also share 13-year-old son Quinlin together.

Ella has largely remained out of the public eye. Last October, the actor made a rare appearance with his eldest child at the 55th New York Film Festival for the premiere of his film, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).

Meanwhile, Stiller was clearly into the tennis match on Wednesday, clapping and pointing as Ella hilariously appeared unimpressed.

ET broke the news of Taylor and Stiller's breakup last year. Aside from being married for more than a decade, the two frequently starred in movies together, including 2001's Zoolander and 2004's Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

"With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate," the pair said in a joint statement to ET at the time. "Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

These days, the two remain friendly. Last month, the former couple had a two-hour lunch at a Tribeca restaurant in New York City, and were snapped sharing a laugh before going their separate ways.

