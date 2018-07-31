Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Smile Big in First Sighting Together Since Their Split

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are friendly exes.

On Monday, the two were spotted in public for the first time since their split last May after 17 years of marriage. The former couple had a two-hour lunch at a Tribeca restaurant in New York City, and shared a laugh before going their separate ways.

Taylor appeared dressed for the heat in a flowy minidress and sandals for the lunch outing, while Stiller also dressed casually in a T-shirt and jeans. The actor also brought his bike.

ET broke the news of 47-year-old Taylor and 52-year-old Stiller's split. The two share 16-year-old daughter Ella and 13-year-old son Quinlin together. They also starred in movies together, including 2001's Zoolander and 2004's Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

"With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate," Stiller and Taylor said in a joint statement to ET last May. "Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

Although the two may no longer be together, it's clear they both love to share a laugh. In February 2016, Stiller told ET that the secret to their relationship was a "sense of humor."

"I think you got to laugh," he said at the time. "Because after a while, you know, life is life, you know? We all have to deal with what life throws at us, so you got to have a sense of humor about it. If you can share that, at the end, it makes a huge difference."

