Ben Stiller Travels to Poland to Meet With Families Who Fled Ukraine

Ben Stiller is sharing his experience after meeting with Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Stiller first arrived in Poland, where he met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, with the plan to not only learn about what's been going on in Ukraine, but also share the stories of those who have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety and shelter.

"I’ve just arrived in Poland with UNHCR, to meet families whose lives have been torn apart by war and violence in Ukraine. Millions have been forced to flee their homes with over 90% being women and children. I’m here to learn, to share stories that illustrate the human impact of war and to amplify calls for solidarity," Stiller captioned a photo following his arrival in Poland Saturday.

He continued, urging others to share their own messages of support for the people of Ukraine, "I hope you’ll follow along and share your own messages of support, for people who have fled their homes in Ukraine and for people who have been forced to flee all over the world. Everyone has the right to seek safety. Whoever, wherever, whenever."

Stiller also shared a photo of his meeting with some of those families, including a touching shot of him hugging to children near the Medyka border in Poland.

"Near the Medyka border in Poland I had a chance to meet some families who fled the war in Ukraine, leaving loved ones behind with no idea when they will be able to return home- or have homes to return to," Stiller wrote Sunday. "I’m also always so impressed by @refugees and how committed they are to supporting people on their journeys."

As a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Stiller's trip comes ahead of World Refugee Day on June 20. On his Instagram Story, Stiller informed his followers of his mission in Poland and encouraged them to send in questions to find out what's happening on the ground in the wake of the months-long conflict.

With Stiller's visit, he joins a host of celebrities who have stepped up and been outspoken in their support for the people of Ukraine after Russian military forces invaded the country on Feb. 22, taking innocent lives and leaving millions to flee their homes.

Last month, U2's Bono and The Edge held a very special concert in a subway station in Kyiv which serves as a bomb shelter. And in the months since the war began, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Jamie Lee Curtis, Benedict Cumberbatch and many more, have all used their platform to help in any way possible, including raising money and awareness, and even, taking in families who have been forced to the flee the war-torn country.

In April, the Doctor Strange actor opened up about his plans to do just that.

"They've made it out of Ukraine. I'm monitoring their progress every day," Cumberbatch told British news outlet The Sky. "Sadly, they are undergoing some medical treatment. To say anything more about that would be invasion of their privacy, and too much about when they're coming and how that's being managed would invade mine."

To see how other celebrities are showing their support of Ukraine, watch the video below.

