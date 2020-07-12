Rest in peace, Benjamin Keough. The son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley has died, ET confirms. TMZ reports Benjamin died of an apparent suicide in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

"Lisa Marie is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley," Presley's rep tells ET. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Unlike his sister, actress Riley Keough, Benjamin had stayed out of the public eye for the most part. However, last June, Benjamin made headlines as fans marveled at how much he resembled his grandfather, Elvis, in a family photo his mother shared.

"Mama Lion with cubs," Presley captioned the black-and-white photo, which showcases her wrapping her arms around Benjamin, Riley, and her youngest kids, twin daughters Finley and Harper.

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

Benjamin, whose father is Danny Keough, was a musician himself. He reportedly signed a $5 million deal with Universal Records in 2009 to record up to five albums.

See more on the Presley family in the video below.

