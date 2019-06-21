Lisa Marie Presley's Son Looks So Much Like Elvis in New Family Pic

Warning: this new image of Lisa Marie Presley’s kids might leave you all shook up.



The daughter of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley posted a sweet family photo on Thursday to a shockwave of reactions online. Why? Because her son, 26-year-old Benjamin Keough, is the spitting image of his grandfather, the late musician!



“Mama Lion with cubs,” Presley captioned the black-and-white photo, which showcases her wrapping her arms around Benjamin, 30-year-old daughter and rising actress Riley Keough, and her youngest kids, twin daughters Finley and Harper, both 10.



However, reactions mostly focused on the staggering similarities between Benjamin and the King. “Benjamin looks so [much] like Elvis,” one Twitter user responded. Another wrote, “Very cool how your son has your Dad's traits…” Yet another chimed in, “He does resemble his grandad.”

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

Although the family is understandably very private, this sweet, new family photo isn’t without precedent. The girls are often shown in photos that get posted online, but Benjamin is rarely in them.



The clan has also shown that musical abilities don’t end with their matriarch, Presley, a successful singer in her own right. In May, Riley’s friends made her a surprise album for her birthday and on it, her mother and her twin sisters recorded a sweet version of Elton John’s song, “Tiny Dancer.”



In a touching video, the cover was unveiled for the birthday girl, who soon broke into tears while listening to her family sing the classic track.

