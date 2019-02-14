Now, this is how you honor the King!

In the fall, loads of your favorite musicians assembled to perform some of their favorite Elvis Presley song to honor the late icon by recreating his historic comeback special in 1968.

Among the performers who participated in the night of music was Keith Urban, who spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima about his love of the rock ’n’ roll singer and his impact on his life.

“It's Elvis, I mean, he really is the king, and I grew up with so much of his music,” he gushed. “My dad was a big fan, my mom was a big fan... been to Graceland a couple of times over the years.”

The hit-making country music star also teased some of the music he’ll be performing during the special!

“So, I am doing ‘Burning Love,' and Post Malone and I are doing a version of 'Baby What Do You Want Me To Do,’” he shared before expressing his admiration of the rising hip-hop star. “I am a huge fan... Yeah, so we set this up and made it happen, thank you, Post.”

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fellow country music star Darius Rucker also chatted with ET about discovering Elvis’ music back in the day.

“Well, I was a really young kid, I went through my mom's albums one night, just listened to stuff, I found this Elvis album, Elvis 45 and it was just… I got it, I got it instantly,” he shared, later adding, “I have always been an Elvis fan. Like, I don’t remember not being an Elvis fan.”



Although Rucker didn’t see the comeback concert when it aired in ’68 (because he was only 2 at the time), he recalled seeing the TV event replayed years later and how much it meant to him.



“When I was like 6 or 7, maybe more 5 or 6, they played it again on TV, and it was like a big thing, everybody in the neighborhood was watching it,” he recalled. “It was great, I remember thinking, 'That's great' … Elvis was one of the reasons that I play music because I thought he was awesome, I mean, every time I saw him play, I thought, ‘That’s what I want to do for a living.’”

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Besides Urban, Malone and Rucker, Yolanda Adams, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Alessia Cara, Mac Davis, John Fogerty, Josh Groban, Adam Lambert, John Legend, Little Big Town, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Pistol Annies, Ed Sheeran, Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood all perform in the special.



Elvis All-Star Tribute airs Sunday, Feb. 17, on NBC.



