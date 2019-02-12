The 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards are right around the corner!

The music magazine announced the nominations for its annual ceremony that celebrates the best in Latin music on Tuesday. This year, Puerto Rican reggaetonero Ozuna leads the nominations with 23 nods in 15 categories, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year, for which both his albums Aura and Odisea are nominated.

J Balvin and Nicky Jam follow with 13 nominations each, Bad Bunny with 12 and Daddy Yankee with eight. Meanwhile, Karol G and Natti Natasha are vying for the Best New Artist trophy, as well as Female Artist of the Year along with Becky G and Jennifer Lopez.

The 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards will air live on April 25 from Las Vegas on Telemundo.

Check out the complete list of nominees, below:

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Ozuna

New Artist of the Year

Anuel AA

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Raymix

Tour of the Year

Jennifer Lopez

Luis Miguel

Romeo Santos

Shakira

Social Artist of the Year

Anitta

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Lali

Crossover Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

DJ Snake

Drake

Hot Latin Song of the Year

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”

Daddy Yankee, “Dura”

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event



Bad Bunny featuring Drake, “MIA”

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Ozuna

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

Becky G

Jennifer Lopez

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

T3r Elemento

Zion & Lennox

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

Flow La Movie

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year

El Cartel

La Industria

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Airplay Song of the Year

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”

Daddy Yankee, “Dura”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”

Reik featuring Ozuna & Wisin, “Me Niego”

Airplay Label of the Year

Flow La Movie

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Airplay Imprint of the Year

Fonovisa

La Industria

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Digital Song of the Year

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”

Daddy Yankee, “Dura”

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”

Streaming Song of the Year

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”

Daddy Yankee, “Dura”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”

Ozuna & Romeo Santos, “El Farsante”

Top Latin Album of the Year

Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte

J Balvin, Vibras

Ozuna, Aura

Ozuna, Odisea

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

Karol G

Mon Laferte

Rosalía

Shakira

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

T3r Elemento

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

Glad Empire

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year

DimeloVi

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

VP Entertainment

Latin Pop Song of the Year

Enrique Iglesias featuring Bad Bunny, “El Baño”

Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, “Echáme La Culpa”

Reik featuring Ozuna & Wisin, “Me Niego”

Shakira & Maluma, “Clandestino”

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Enrique Iglesias

Marco Antonio Solís

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

CNCO

Maná

Piso 21

Reik

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year

Flow La Movie

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year

La Industria

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Album of the Year

CNCO, CNCO

Piso 21, Ubuntu

Rosalía, El Mal Querer

Sebastián Yatra, Mantra

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year

Gateway Music

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year

Capitol Latin

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

Tropical Song of the Year

Carlos Vives, “Hoy Tengo Tiempo (Pinta Sensual)”

Romeo Santos featuring Ozuna, “Sobredosis”

Romeo Santos, “Centavito”

Silvestre Dangond & Nicky Jam, “Cásate Conmigo”

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

Carlos Vives

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Buena Vista Social Club

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Tropical Songs Airplay Label of the Year

LP

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year

Kiyavi

Sony Music Latin

Warner Latina

WK

Tropical Album of the Year

Gilberto Santa Rosa, Victor García & La Sonora Sanjuanera, En Buena Compañía

La Sonora Dinamita, Súper Éxitos Vol. 1

Orquesta Akokán, Orquesta Akokán Canta: José “Pepito” Gómez

Victor Manuelle, 25/7

Tropical Albums Label of the Year

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

World Circuit

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year

Norte

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Top Stop

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, “Mejor Me Alejo”

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, “Tu Postura”

La Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas, “En Peligro de Extinción”

Raymix, “Oye Mujer”

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Gerardo Ortiz

Raymix

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

T3r Elemento

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year

DEL

Lizos

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year

DEL

Disa

Fonovisa

Lizos

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Arsenal Efectivo, En La Fuga

Legado 7, Pura Lumbre

Lenin Ramírez, Bendecido

Raymix, Oye Mujer

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year

DEL

Lizos

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year

DEL

Disa

Fonovisa

Lizos

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”

Daddy Yankee “Dura”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”

Reik, featuring Ozuna & Wisin, “Me Niego”

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

CNCO

Piso 21

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year

Flow La Movie

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year

La Industria

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte

J Balvin, Vibras

Ozuna, Aura

Ozuna, Odisea

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year

Glad Empire

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year

DimeloVi (tie)

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

VP Entertainment (tie)

Songwriter of the Year

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Juan Rivera Vazquez

Ozuna

Publisher of the Year

Ozuna Worldwide, BMI

SONY/ATV Discos Publishing LLC, ASCAP

Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp., BMI

WB Music Corp. ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year

Kobalt Music

Sony/ATV Music

Universal Music

Warner/Chappell Music

Producer of the Year

Andrés Torres/ Mauricio Rengifo

Chris Jeday

DJ Snake

José Martin Velázquez

RELATED CONTENT:

Ozuna Beats Justin Bieber as Artist With Most Billion-Viewed YouTube Videos

GRAMMYs 2019: J Balvin, Wilmer Valderrama, Lele Pons and More Latinx Stars Slay the Red Carpet - See the Pics!

Camila Cabello, J Balvin & Ricky Martin Kick Off the 2019 GRAMMYs With Explosive Performance

Related Gallery