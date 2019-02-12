Awards

2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

By Liz Calvario‍ ‍
The 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards are right around the corner!

The music magazine announced the nominations for its annual ceremony that celebrates the best in Latin music on Tuesday. This year, Puerto Rican reggaetonero Ozuna leads the nominations with 23 nods in 15 categories, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year, for which both his albums Aura and Odisea are nominated.

J Balvin and Nicky Jam follow with 13 nominations each, Bad Bunny with 12 and Daddy Yankee with eight. Meanwhile, Karol G and Natti Natasha are vying for the Best New Artist trophy, as well as Female Artist of the Year along with Becky G and Jennifer Lopez.

The 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards will air live on April 25 from Las Vegas on Telemundo.

Check out the complete list of nominees, below:

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Ozuna

New Artist of the Year

Anuel AA
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Raymix

Tour of the Year

Jennifer Lopez
Luis Miguel
Romeo Santos
Shakira

Social Artist of the Year

Anitta
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Lali

Crossover Artist of the Year

Cardi B
Demi Lovato
DJ Snake
Drake

Hot Latin Song of the Year

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event

Bad Bunny featuring Drake, “MIA”
Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Ozuna

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

Becky G
Jennifer Lopez
Karol G
Natti Natasha

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
T3r Elemento
Zion & Lennox

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

Flow La Movie
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year

El Cartel
La Industria
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino

Airplay Song of the Year

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”
Reik featuring Ozuna & Wisin, “Me Niego”

Airplay Label of the Year

Flow La Movie
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Airplay Imprint of the Year

Fonovisa
La Industria
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino

Digital Song of the Year

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”

Streaming Song of the Year

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”
Ozuna & Romeo Santos, “El Farsante”

Top Latin Album of the Year

Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte
J Balvin, Vibras
Ozuna, Aura
Ozuna, Odisea

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

Karol G
Mon Laferte
Rosalía
Shakira

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
T3r Elemento

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

Glad Empire
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year

DimeloVi
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
VP Entertainment

Latin Pop Song of the Year

Enrique Iglesias featuring Bad Bunny, “El Baño”
Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, “Echáme La Culpa”
Reik featuring Ozuna & Wisin, “Me Niego”
Shakira & Maluma, “Clandestino”

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Enrique Iglesias
Marco Antonio Solís
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

CNCO
Maná
Piso 21
Reik

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year

Flow La Movie
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year

La Industria
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina

Latin Pop Album of the Year

CNCO, CNCO
Piso 21, Ubuntu
Rosalía, El Mal Querer
Sebastián Yatra, Mantra

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year

Gateway Music
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year

Capitol Latin
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina

Tropical Song of the Year

Carlos Vives, “Hoy Tengo Tiempo (Pinta Sensual)”
Romeo Santos featuring Ozuna, “Sobredosis”
Romeo Santos, “Centavito”
Silvestre Dangond & Nicky Jam, “Cásate Conmigo”

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

Carlos Vives
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura
Buena Vista Social Club
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita

Tropical Songs Airplay Label of the Year

LP
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year

Kiyavi
Sony Music Latin
Warner Latina
WK

Tropical Album of the Year

Gilberto Santa Rosa, Victor García & La Sonora Sanjuanera, En Buena Compañía
La Sonora Dinamita, Súper Éxitos Vol. 1
Orquesta Akokán, Orquesta Akokán Canta: José “Pepito” Gómez
Victor Manuelle, 25/7

Tropical Albums Label of the Year

Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
World Circuit

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year

Norte
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, “Mejor Me Alejo”
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, “Tu Postura”
La Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas, “En Peligro de Extinción”
Raymix, “Oye Mujer”

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Gerardo Ortiz
Raymix

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
T3r Elemento

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year

DEL
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year

DEL
Disa
Fonovisa
Lizos

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Arsenal Efectivo, En La Fuga
Legado 7, Pura Lumbre
Lenin Ramírez, Bendecido
Raymix, Oye Mujer

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year

DEL
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year

DEL
Disa
Fonovisa
Lizos

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
Daddy Yankee “Dura”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”
Reik, featuring Ozuna & Wisin, “Me Niego”

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

CNCO
Piso 21
Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year

Flow La Movie
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year

La Industria
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte
J Balvin, Vibras
Ozuna, Aura
Ozuna, Odisea

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year

Glad Empire
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year

DimeloVi (tie)
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
VP Entertainment (tie)

Songwriter of the Year

Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Juan Rivera Vazquez
Ozuna

Publisher of the Year

Ozuna Worldwide, BMI
SONY/ATV Discos Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp., BMI
WB Music Corp. ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year

Kobalt Music
Sony/ATV Music
Universal Music
Warner/Chappell Music

Producer of the Year

Andrés Torres/ Mauricio Rengifo
Chris Jeday
DJ Snake
José Martin Velázquez

