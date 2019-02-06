People can't get enough of Ozuna!

The 26-year-old Puerto Rican reggaeton singer officially holds the record for the artist with the most videos with over one billion views on YouTube, with seven of his videos – either his own or ones he's featured -- reaching the milestone. Thanks to his collaboration with DJ Snake, Cardi B and Selena Gomez, "Taki Taki," reaching one billion views on Tuesday, Ozuna surpassed previous record holder Justin Bieber.

Upon reaching the milestone, Ozuna took to Instagram to thank his fans for their continued support.

"I would like to thank my colleagues who believe in me and always count on me," he wrote. "We will continue. I love you and blessings to all. They are part of my success. I love my fans and thank you for never abandoning me."

Among the rapper's top music videos are "Criminal" featuring Natti Natasha, which has 1.7 billion views, "Te Bote Remix," "El Farsante" featuring Romeo Santos and Chris Jeday's "Ahora Dice," which features Ozuna as well as J Balvin and Arcangel.

Last year, Ozuna was named YouTube's most-viewed artist of 2018, and it seems that plenty of his fans are still enjoying his tunes.

