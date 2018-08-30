Benji Madden Posts the Sweetest Happy Birthday to Wife Cameron Diaz

Happy birthday, Cameron Diaz!

The actress turned 46 on Thursday, and her husband, Benji Madden, couldn't help but celebrate with the sweetest tribute to his wife on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Baby❤️ There’s so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are🌹," he wrote alongside a cute snap of the two. "Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of Marriage."

"The way you live your life everyday, and your compassion for the world shines thru in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime. You’re the realest. I’m so grateful to be yours Always&Forever, and to call you my One&Only. True Love ❤️," Madden continued.

Diaz, who tied the knot with Madden in 2015, opened up last year about waiting to tie the knot.

"I think it's a matter of I just hadn't met my husband, you know?" she reasoned. "I had boyfriends before. And there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends. And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything."

"We are so different from one another, but we share the same values," she added. "We're totally two peas in a pod. We are both just weird enough for each other."

