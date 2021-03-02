Bershan Shaw is joining the Real Housewives of New York City.

E! News exclusively announced that Shaw will be on the upcoming 13th season of the reality TV show.

"I'm thankful to be a part of the Bravo team and I'm thrilled about the diversity and inclusion this season brings," Shaw told E! News exclusively on Tuesday. "I am a warrior for all people and so are the ladies."

Bershan is a business coach, motivational speaker, author, and host of the podcast Buckle Up With Bershan. She and Eboni K. Williams will be the first Black women to be featured among the RHONY crew.

ET reported back in October that Williams would be joining the Real Housewives of New York City for season 13.

"NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I'm excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife," Williams said in a statement to ET. "Can't wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn't been seen before. Anyone who's aware of my work knows I don't hold back. I'm going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else."

Williams is currently the host and executive producer of Revolt's show, Black News, and a former Fox News host.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Production on RHONY shut down for a second time in January after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19. A source close to the show told ET at the time that the cast had been understanding about the situation and took it very seriously.

"The cast is taking the pandemic very seriously and just wants their castmate to get better so they can finish up and deliver what's going to be a stellar season," the source said.

This was the second coronavirus-related shutdown on season 13 of RHONY, which halted production back in October after a crew member tested positive for the virus.

Shaw and Williams will be joining returning Housewives Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan.

RELATED CONTENT

Bravo Responds to Kelly Dodd's Claim She's Returning to 'RHOC'

Gia Giudice Speaks Out After Drug Use Analogy Sparks Drama on 'RHONJ'

'The Real Housewives of Miami' Is in Development at Peacock

Tori Spelling Reveals Why She Won’t Join ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Tori Spelling Reveals Why She Won’t Join ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ (Exclusive)

Related Gallery