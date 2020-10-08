The Real Housewives of New York City is welcoming a new, history-making housewife! Eboni K. Williams, a 37-year-old attorney and TV host, will be the Bravo's show's first Black cast member, ET can confirm.

"NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I'm excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife," Williams said in a statement to ET. "Can't wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn't been seen before. Anyone who's aware of my work knows I don't hold back. I'm going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else."

Williams is currently the host and executive producer of Revolt's show Black News, and a former Fox News host. She also regularly offers political commentary for The Ringer, and just recently joined Charlamagne tha God to comment on Wednesday's Vice Presidential Debate between Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence. She also authored the 2017 book Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance, and Success, which implores women to embrace their beauty a positive and powerful asset.

Williams went to college at the age of 16 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The North Carolina native went on to attend law school at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. As a lawyer, Williams specialized in family law and civil litigation. Though she previously worked for Fox News, Williams says she walked away from her position at the news channel in 2018 after three years to pursue other opportunities.

Williams' casting comes after Dorinda Medley was fired from RHONY in August.

"The reunion was the final straw," a source previously told ET of Medley's exit. "Dorinda was very aggravated all season long and it was too difficult to work with her."

Williams will join current RHONY cast members Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney, and Sonja Morgan.

There have been rumors of a new Black cast member on the show for several months. In September, former RHONY cast member Bethenny Frankel spoke with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live about sharing names with the production team for casting.

"Through the entire run of the show you've been sending us names," Cohen said of Frankel. "And several African American women, by the way! One of them couldn't do it, but I love what you guys are doing and I love you."

News of Williams' casting comes a few months after it was announced that Garcelle Beauvais would be the first Black cast member on Real Housewife in Beverly Hills for the show's 10th season.

For more with Frankel, check out ET's exclusive interview where she talks about her friendship with Medley.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Dorinda Medley Fired From 'RHONY,' Source Says This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Garcelle Beauvais on 'RHOBH' and 'Race in America' Special (Exclusive)

Bethenny Frankel on Her New Podcast and Friendship With Dorinda Medley

Dorinda Medley Fired From 'RHONY,' Source Says

Related Gallery