Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Designer Watches from Apple, Movado, Garmin, Nixon & More

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Designer Watches
Westend61/Getty Images

The Amazon Black Friday sale is in full swing and is still chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Time to shop for deals on watches during the Amazon Black Friday event -- take up to 70% off top watch brands such as Apple, Garmin, Movado and more.

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good sale deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday

Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals, markdowns and deep discounts from the Amazon Black Friday.

Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google
Amazon
Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google
Michael Kors
This Michael Kors Access Gen 4 MKGO Smartwatch- Lightweight Touchscreen Powered with Wear OS by Google is a watch, fitness tracker, weather, alarm, calendar, GPS, pedometer, heart rate monitor all wrapped up on one!  This watch comes in six different styles too!
ORIGINALLY $165
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)
Apple
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)
Apple
This Apple Watch Series 3 is $179 and comes in either white or black.
ORIGINALLY $199
Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York
This Kate Spade smartwatch is both functional and fashionable. The black stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. Also, you view notifications from any messaging system or app, accept calls, create reminders and control your music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant.
REGULARLY $339
Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Amazon
Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Tommy Hilfiger
A glamorous rose-gold watch by Tommy Hilfiger. 
REGULARLY $112.88
Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
Amazon
Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
Michael Kors
The Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch is crafted in silver and gold-tone featuring blue sunray dial with Roman numerals indices, a date window and three chronograph subdials.
ORIGINALLY $250
Vívoactive 3
Garmin
Garmin Vívoactive 3
Amazon
Vívoactive 3
Garmin
Enjoy contactless payments, built-in sports apps and more with this Garmin Vívoactive 3 smartwatch.
REGULARLY $278
Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Amazon
Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Marc Jacobs
This Marc Jacobs Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more.  
REGULARLY $175
Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York
Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Smartwatch with touch screen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. 
REGULARLY $278
Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin
Garmin vívomove 3S, Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin
The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well.
REGULARLY $249.99
Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West
A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West. 
REGULARLY $36.75
Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google
Movado
Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google
Amazon
Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google
Movado
The Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google is a smart and stylish watch powered by Google.
REGULARLY $550
Women's Quartz Watch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch
Amazon
Women's Quartz Watch
Rebecca Minkoff
At Amazon Prime Day, you get great fashion deals like this contemporary Rebecca Minkoff watch you can wear with any outfit.
REGULARLY $175
Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
Citizen
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
Amazon
Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
Citizen
This Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch is crafted with Swarovski Crystal accents with a mother-of-pearl dial.   
REGULARLY $325
Clique
Nixon
Nixon Clique
Amazon
Clique
Nixon
This Nixon Clique is a jewelry-style watch that combines sunray dials with a 5-link band and stainless steel locking clasp.
REGULARLY $125
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Fossil
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Fossil
The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google.
REGULARLY $295
Moonwatch
Bulova
Bulova Moonwatch 96B258
Amazon
Moonwatch
Bulova
This Bulova Moonwatch is not only stylish but water resistant!
REGULARLY $675
Dress Watch
Bulova
Bulova Dress Watch
Amazon
Dress Watch
Bulova
This stainless steel Bulova watch with leather strap is so sophisticated.   
REGULARLY $275
Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Amazon
Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff
A classic watch with a nice leather strap.
REGULARLY $150
Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
Anne Klein
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
Amazon
Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
Anne Klein
This Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch is boyfriend-style watch with slender hour markers featuring printed logo at center dial and ivory resin center links on bracelet.
ORIGINALLY $65

 

