Does your little one need new kicks? Now's the time to shop as the Amazon Cyber Monday is is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on kids' shoes!

Mini versions of sneakers and sandals from footwear favorites such as New Balance, Puma, Native Shoes and Skechers are on sale as part of the Amazon Cyber Monday sale event. Toddler, little kid and big kid sizes are available for a range of styles. While you're picking up a pair or two for the kids, get something nice for yourself.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, CastaÃ±er and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Cyber Monday. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Cyber Monday sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing,bras, underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

The Amazon Cyber Monday sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Check out ET Style's favorite picks of kids' shoes from Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale.

Kid's 680 V6 Alternative Closure Running Shoe New Balance Amazon Kid's 680 V6 Alternative Closure Running Shoe New Balance Classic New Balance running shoes that'll keep up with your little one. REGULARLY $49.99 $28 at Amazon

Jefferson Block Junior Water Shoe Native Shoes Amazon Jefferson Block Junior Water Shoe Native Shoes These Native Shoes are the perfect lightweight, Water-friendly shoes. REGULARLY $45 Starting at $20.99 at Amazon

X-Ray Slip On Sneaker Puma Amazon X-Ray Slip On Sneaker Puma Retro-style sneakers with Puma's signature details. REGULARLY $55 Starting at $22.99 at Amazon

Kids' K Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal Teva Amazon Kids' K Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal Teva These Kids' K Hurricane XLT 2 Sandals are for all-day comfort. $39.95 at Amazon

Kids Unisex Coast Clog Crocs Amazon Kids Unisex Coast Clog Crocs Crocs clogs are comfortable and easy to wear. REGULARLY $29.99 Starting at $19.54 at Amazon

Adilette Shower Slides Kids Adidas Amazon Adilette Shower Slides Kids Adidas Mini version of the popular Adidas Adilette slides. REGULARLY $20 Starting at $17 at Amazon

