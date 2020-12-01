Shopping

Best Amazon Holiday Deals for the Home -- Echo Show 8, Le Creuset, Keurig & More

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals for the Home
Amazon

Since we're all continuing to spend more time at home these days, gifting an item to elevate the space is a great idea for holiday gifting. The Amazon Holiday Deals 2020 holiday gift guide just got released and it's brimming with a range of stylish home products. 

To make it easier to navigate the Amazon Holiday sales expansive variety of products, ET Style has combed through to select the best home items that'll be perfect gifts for friends and family such as home decor, electronics and kitchenware from the Amazon Holiday Deals event. Highlights from the list include the newest Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Show 8, Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker, Le Creuset Dutch Oven (which is on sale!), Sonos Move Speaker and a set of hand soap and lotion from Nest Fragrances. 

Shop our top picks of gifts for the home from the Amazon Holiday Deals sale ahead. 

Echo Show 8
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon
Echo Show 8
Amazon
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 
REGULARLY $129.99
Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Breville
Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Amazon
Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Breville
The Breville Barista Pro espresso machine is an investment you won't regret. Make café-quality coffee right at home with this multitasking machine that lets you select your drink, grind, shot and temperature on a touchscreen.
Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter
Amazon
Amazon Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter
Amazon
Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter
Amazon
The Amazon Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle (10th generation), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a kid-friendly cover, 2-year worry-free guarantee, screen protector and power adapter.
REGULARLY $142.97
Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale
Fitbit
Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale
Amazon
Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale
Fitbit
This Fitbit scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it.
32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Amazon
32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba
This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. Get this Toshiba Smart TV while supplies last.
REGULARLY $180
LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector
Tenflyer
Tenflyer LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector
Amazon
LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector
Tenflyer
This Tenflyer LED Star Christmas Tree Topper Light with White Rotating Star Projector projects stars on the ceiling above your Christmas Tree!!! We are loving this Christmas Tree topper!
REGULARLY $27,77
Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Yedi
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Yedi
There's a reason unique gift ideas like this have been trending. Whether for a family member on your list or for your own kitchen, this Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book.
Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Amazon
Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Le Creuset
Save 40% on the famous Le Creuset Dutch oven for the one who loves to cook. This kitchen essential does it all. Great for baking, slow-cooking, roasting and braising. 
REGULARLY $299.95
Move Speaker
Sonos
Sonos Move Speaker
Amazon
Move Speaker
Sonos
Whether it's set indoors or outdoors, the Sonos Move speaker can go anywhere and deliver brilliant sound. The durable and portable battery-powered smart speaker is compatible with voice control, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. 
Sterling Portable Turntable
Crosley
Crosley CR6231D-GR Sterling Portable Turntable
Amazon
Sterling Portable Turntable
Crosley
Save 25% on this stunningly nostalgic turntable with built-in Bluetooth receiver and full-range stereo speakers. 
REGULARLY $249.95
ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Philips Sonicare
Philips Sonicare HX9690/07 ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Pink
Amazon
ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Philips Sonicare
If you're looking for a gift that your loved one will actually use, we recommend a cuter-than-average electric toothbrush, like this Bluetooth-equipped set from Philips Sonicare.
ORIGINALLY $169.95
K-Cafe Coffee Maker
Keurig
Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker
Amazon
K-Cafe Coffee Maker
Keurig
Make cafe-quality coffee right at home with the versatile Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker. This machine brews any K-cup pod or ground coffee of your choice to create your favorite hot or cold drink. It also comes with a milk frother! 
REGULARLY $199.99
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 
REGULARLY $59.99
55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV
Samsung
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV.jpg
Amazon
55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV
Samsung
If you're thinking of sprucing up your outdoor space, consider splurging on the Samsung Terrace TV. Specially made to be used outdoors, this television can withstand the rain, snow and heat, and it has anti-reflection technology.
Turquoise Gloss Stemless
Corkcicle
Corkcicle Turquoise Gloss Stemless
Amazon
Turquoise Gloss Stemless
Corkcicle
The Corkcicle Turquoise Gloss Stemless is a trendy insulated wine tumbler that is a must-have for the wine lovers in your life.
Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Bloc
Amazon
Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection
Available with black or white handles, this pairing and chef's knife set is a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and cutlery maker Cangshan. 
Mini Projector 2020
Auking
AuKing Mini Projector 2020
Amazon
Mini Projector 2020
Auking
The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. This is the perfect addition to anyone's stocking this holiday season.
REGULARLY $90
Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Cosori
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Amazon
Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Cosori
If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone.
Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum
iRobot
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum
iRobot
Treat your loved one to the luxurious Roomba that vacuums on its own at the touch of a button, featuring reactive sensor technology, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, powerful suction and automatic dirt disposal. 
REGULARLY $599
Home Office Lap Desk
LapGear
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk
Amazon
Home Office Lap Desk
LapGear
This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. 
Dog Camera
Furbo
Furbo Dog Camera
Amazon
Dog Camera
Furbo
Dog parents can keep an eye on their best friend while they're away thanks to the full HD wifi camera from Furbo. Talk to your pet whenever with two-way audio and toss treats to reward good behavior. 
REGULARLY $249
Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL CLIP 3
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL CLIP 3
The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover.
REGULARLY $69.95
Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Amazon
Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci
Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. 
Heated Throw Blanket
Sunbeam
Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket
Amazon
Heated Throw Blanket
Sunbeam
The ultimate winter blanket -- this sumptuous reversible throw comes with a heat controller with three settings and automatically shuts off after three hours. 
REGULARLY $59.99
Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
Best Friends by Sheri
Best Friends Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
Amazon
Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
Best Friends by Sheri
This popular donut pet bed is said to be calming and unbelievably comfy and cozy for any dog or cat. Available in four sizes. 
Large Jar Candle, Christmas Celebration
Yankee Candle
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle, Christmas Celebration
Amazon
Large Jar Candle, Christmas Celebration
Yankee Candle
Nothing gets people in the mood for the holidays than a delicious scented candle. Makes for a great stocking stuffer, too! 

 

