AirPods Pro Apple Amazon AirPods Pro Apple Apple AirPods Pro With Apple AirPods Pro's active noise cancellation feature for immersive sound and sleek design, take your music and conversations anywhere. REGULARLY $249 $219 on Amazon

Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Amazon Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot You don't have to go big to get an instant dinner with Instant Pot's 3 qt Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. It's compact size is great for small kitchens. REGULARLY $79.99 $59.99 on Amazon

Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. REGULARLY $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Barista Pro Espresso Machine Breville Amazon Barista Pro Espresso Machine Breville The Breville Barista Pro espresso machine is an investment you won't regret. Make café-quality coffee right at home with this multitasking machine that lets you select your drink, grind, shot and temperature on a touchscreen. $799.95 at Amazon

Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Fitbit Amazon Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Fitbit This Fitbit scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it. $39.95 at Amazon

32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Toshiba Amazon 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Toshiba This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. $179.99 at Amazon

Total Package Air Fryer Oven Yedi Amazon Total Package Air Fryer Oven Yedi There's a reason unique gift ideas like this have been trending. Whether for a family member on your list or for your own kitchen, this Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book. $148.95 at Amazon

Video Doorbell 3 Ring Amazon Video Doorbell 3 Ring This Ring Doorbell is an upgrade from its original video doorbell with improved motion detection, but still gives you all the perks the original, like easy set up, mobile notifications and a rechargeable battery. $199.99 on Amazon

Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Amazon Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Available with black or white handles, this pairing and chef's knife set is a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and cutlery maker Cangshan. $299.95 at Amazon

Roomba i3+ (3150) Robot Vacuum iRobot Amazon Roomba i3+ (3150) Robot Vacuum iRobot Treat your loved one to the luxurious Roomba that vacuums on its own at the touch of a button, featuring reactive sensor technology, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, powerful suction and automatic dirt disposal. REGULARLY $599 $449 at Amazon

Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT Cosori Amazon Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT Cosori If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone. $129.99 at Amazon

ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare Amazon ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare If you're looking for a gift that your loved one will actually use, we recommend a cuter-than-average electric toothbrush, like this Bluetooth-equipped set from Philips Sonicare. $168.89 at Amazon

K-Cafe Coffee Maker Keurig Amazon K-Cafe Coffee Maker Keurig Make cafe-quality coffee right at home with the versatile Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker. This machine brews any K-cup pod or ground coffee of your choice to create your favorite hot or cold drink. It also comes with a milk frother! REGULARLY $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. REGULARLY $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV Samsung Amazon 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV Samsung If you're thinking of sprucing up your outdoor space, consider splurging on the Samsung Terrace TV. Specially made to be used outdoors, this television can withstand the rain, snow and heat, and it has anti-reflection technology. REGULARLY $3499.99 $2997.99 at Amazon

Mini Projector 2020 Auking Amazon Mini Projector 2020 Auking The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. This is the perfect addition to anyone's stocking this holiday season. REGULARLY $85.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Home Office Lap Desk LapGear Amazon Home Office Lap Desk LapGear This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. $34.99 at Amazon

Dog Camera Furbo Amazon Dog Camera Furbo Dog parents can keep an eye on their best friend while they're away thanks to the full HD wifi camera from Furbo. Talk to your pet whenever with two-way audio and toss treats to reward good behavior. REGULARLY $249 $133.99 at Amazon

CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL Amazon CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover. REGULARLY $69.95 $49.95 at Amazon

Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Amazon Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. $25.99 at Amazon

Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler Best Friends by Sheri Amazon Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler Best Friends by Sheri This popular donut pet bed is said to be calming and unbelievably comfy and cozy for any dog or cat. Available in four sizes. Starting $31.12 at Amazon

