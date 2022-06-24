Spending most of your work week at home probably makes you well aware of how dusty hard floors can get. If you're wishing you had taken the opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts ﻿on Roomba's best-selling models right now that match the unbeatable savings. The cult-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you don't need to wait until Amazon Prime Day for these robot vacuums to go on sale.

As you might imagine, robot vacuums tend to cost more than manual models. They seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet and some even come with their own self-cleaning stations. Considering robot vacuum cleaners can cost upwards of $500, now is a great time to take advantage of Amazon's early deals on Roomba vacuums and make cleaning the house a breeze.

Ahead, clean smarter with the best Roomba vacuums on Amazon. And if you're searching for a handheld vacuum, check out the highly-rated Toppin Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner that is 20% off ahead of Prime Day 2022.

The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past. $600 $570 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i6+ Best Buy iRobot Roomba i6+ When messes happen, just say, “Tell Roomba to clean under the kitchen table.” The vacuum's smart navigation maps specific objects in your home, guiding it to the mess, right when the mess happens. $800 $727 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $299 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba s9+ Amazon iRobot Roomba s9+ The most powerful and smartest Roomba yet with 40x the suction power. Clip the Amazon coupon to get $100 off. $999 $899 WITH COUPON Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 614 Amazon iRobot Roomba 614 With over 9,100 global ratings, this Roomba vacuum picks up all the dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. $200 $179 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. $274 $250 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced: Best Early Deals to Shop Now

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals Worth Shopping Now

Amazon Prime Day Home Deals — Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More

The Best Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Apple Watches

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Tech Deals on Tablets, TV's, & More

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals 2022: Early Deals on Streaming Device

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances

Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals You Can Already Shop Now