Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals: Save Up to 60% on Roombas, Shark, and More
Amazon's Black Friday Deals 2022 are officially here, so right now you can score huge Black Friday deals on robot vacuum cleaners, which are popular and easy to use.
With the holidays coming up you're probably looking for a convenient way to keep your dusty hardwood floors clean as you prepare to host your family and friends. If you're wishing to have an opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts on robot vacuum cleaners including Roomba's best-selling models right now that match the unbeatable savings. The cult-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon. The retailer has these robot vacuums on sale up to 60% off.
iRobot is constantly developing new versions of its Roomba vacuums. The iRobot Roomba Combo s9+ Robot Vacuum comes with the Braava m6 and they both can automatically empty out trash on its own.
The most powerful and smartest Roomba yet with 40x the suction power.
As you might imagine, robot vacuums tend to cost more than manual models. They seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet and some even come with their own self-cleaning stations. Considering robot vacuum cleaners can cost upwards of $500, now is a great time to take advantage of the Black Friday deals on Roomba vacuums and make cleaning the house a breeze this holiday season.
Ahead, clean smarter with the best robot vacuums with Amazon Black Friday Deals.
The Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals
At 71% off, this Robot vacuum is a must-buy. This robotic vacuum is enabled with WiFi/Bluetooth, a self-charging feature and Tangle-Free Strong Suction.
It automatically cleans multiple times a day, empties its bin for you, and requires no minimum effort.
Get spotless floors at almost 60% off with this highly rated robot vacuum from Samsung.
The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.
Get complete and efficient cleaning with the IQ navigation feature on this Shark robot vacuum.
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
Give yourself one less chore to do with a robot vacuum. This model from Shark even empties itself using it's true HEPA filtration capturing 99.97% of dust and allergens, keeping your floors clean and debris-free for a fraction of the effort.
This Braava jet m6 robot will mop your kitchen floor better than other cleaning tools. The m6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently. If the battery runs low, it will recharge and begin cleaning again.
Get the best clean with BoostIQ Technology that automatically increases suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed.
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past.
Save on this other robot vacuum option which pairs with your smartphone for easy control and cleans your floors with twin turbine technology.
Clean your home smarter with this iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum using Google Assistant and Alexa.
Clean smarter with this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum that comes with its virtual wall. With this device, your robot will stay in the rooms that you want cleaned and out of the ones that you don't.
Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
