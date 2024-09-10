Believe it or not, Best Buy's Labor Day Appliance Sale is still live. Until tomorrow, September 11, the end-of-summer savings are ripe for the picking and include major appliances from the most trusted brands. If it's time to replace an outdated appliance, you can level up your kitchen and laundry room with huge discounts on LG, Samsung, GE, KitchenAid and more.

Shop Best Buy's Appliance Sale

Whether you're looking for powerful countertop appliances to elevate your kitchen skills, or a new washer and dryer to make cleaning a breeze, we've rounded up the best appliance deals from Best Buy's extended Labor Day sale. For even bigger savings, you can also get up to a $500 Best Buy e-Gift Card with qualifying items. But don't wait to score these amazing deals, because there are only two days left of Best Buy's epic Labor Day Appliance Sale.

Since new appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter. Ahead, check out the best Labor Day appliance deals to shop from Best Buy's sale that are separated out by category.

Best Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals at Best Buy

LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer Best Buy LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer This 7.4 cu. ft. dryer can dry clothing in fewer cycles to help lower your electric bill. Need a refresh in a hurry? Its TurboSteam technology works to remove wrinkles and odors in up to five garments in as little as 10 minutes between washes. When you have time for a full one, AI can help give you a better clean. $1,200 $800 Shop Now

Best Labor Day Refrigerator Deals at Best Buy

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from five chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $3,600 $3,000 Shop Now

Best Labor Day Electric Range Deals at Best Buy

Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day Sales. Shop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

